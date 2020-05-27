Virtual Workspaces Software Market 2027 / Growth Forecast and Segmentation based on Industry-wise

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the virtual workspaces software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2013 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the virtual work spaces software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the virtual work spaces software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the virtual work spaces software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the virtual workspaces software market by segmenting the market based on the deployment mode, end-user, vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The growing acceptance of cloud & enterprise mobility solutions among the firms along with the rise in popularity of workplace transformation services among small & medium-sized firms will boost the market expansion over the forecast period. Apart from this, employers have started the implementation of flexible timings as well as remote working for their employees and this will further nourish the growth of the virtual work spaces software industry during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment mode, the market is sectored into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. Application-wise, the industry is divided into Product Development, Customer Support, and Team Communication. In terms of end-user, the market for virtual workspaces software is classified into Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the industry is segmented into IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Transportation & Logistics.

Some of the key players in virtual workspaces software market include Asana Inc., Atlassian Corporation Pty. Ltd., Bluescope Software, Facebook, Microsoft, KAP IT, Miro, Nureva Inc., Prysm Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., Sococo, Tactivos Inc., Timecamp S.A., Walkabout Collaborative LLC, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

