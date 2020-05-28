Attractive Market Opportunities in the Fondant Market by 2026

Fondant Market Outlook

Fondant is a type of icing which is used to sculpt or decorate cakes, cupcakes, or pastries. The texture of fondant is very different from the most of the icing which makes fondant different from icing. Fondant comes in a couple of different forms such as rolled or poured. Rolled fondant has the same texture of clay that is little stiffer and poured fondant is very gelatinous and thick liquid. Rolled fondant is most common as it is used in the giving of decorative touch on the outside of the bakery goods. Fondant is made up of sugar, water and corn syrup. For decorative purposes, gelatin or glycerin is added. Fondant can also be made by using powdered sugar and melted marshmallows.

Reasons for covering this Title- Fondant Market

Consumers are inclining towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to the higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Currently, consumers have become more conscious about their diets, owing to which, they are spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness, which includes almost every aspect of life. Additionally, consumers are increasingly participating in fitness activities that enhance well-being, such as eating natural and organic food, along with following a special diet. Thus, the market for organic fondant is rapidly picking up the pace, globally, owing to an increase in the health and wellness awareness among the population, along with the growing number of highly affluent consumers who are interested in the trend for healthy food. Consumers are also increasingly looking for clean label products and avoiding artificial ingredients. Increasing disposable income, expanding demand for sweet dishes, and availability of various ice cream flavors accelerate the growth of the fondant market. Various bakery manufacturers are focusing on introducing novel fondant product with innovative ingredients such as foaming agents to meet the growing consumer preference and demand for unique tastes and flavors.

Global Fondant Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the global fondant market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

Paste

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fondant market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Discount Stores Food & Drinks Health Stores Online



On the basis of application, the global fondant market has been segmented as –

Confectionery

Desserts Ice Creams Cakes Juice Concentrates Smoothies Others

Bakery Cakes Muffins Donuts Biscuits Others



On the basis of nature, the global fondant market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of End-use, the global fondant market has been segmented as –

Horeca

Household

Food Processor

Global Fondant Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global fondant market are Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NAFTA, Global Sugar Art, Kerekes Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Inc., Cake & Craft, WILTON BRANDS LLC, Barry Callebaut Schweiz AG, The Lucks Company among others.