Booster Sets Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2029

\COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Booster sets are mainly used for the water pressure systems application. Booster sets are comfort-oriented devices that intend to provide the required water at desire pressure continuously and back up the system against water supply inadequate pressure or interruption etc. Water booster sets are prominently used at residences and commercial buildings, public building such as schools, hospital, etc., industrial facilities, hotels and resorts, and others.

Booster sets control multiple pumps with a frequency driver where the booster sets are controlled from a panel having a frequency driver in that panel, at the time when water demand is starts to occur in such boosters, the frequency driver adjusts the pump from low speed to increasing speed and increases the speed until it reaches a frequency of 50 HZ and it remains activated to meet the water demand. Booster sets are specifically suitable for domestic application and small or medium systems for agricultural, civil or industrial uses. The sets are supplies as standard with air supply connector in suction.

Booster sets market: Market dynamics

The major driver for booster sets market is the increasing demand from the agricultural sector, which where the increasing aid from the regional governments in agriculture sector are creating a new opportunistic market for the manufacturer of booster sets. Moreover increasing demand for booster sets from the several end use industries such as construction, oil & gas, pulp and paper, and others, are gaining significant traction of booster sets owing to its reliable features.

The allocation of huge funds by the governments of several countries such as China, and India towards several urbanization and industrialization projects in construction is expected to drive the growth of booster sets market. The booster sets market is highly competitive in nature with a number of small and medium size players operating in the regional and global markets offering their product basket through an established supply and distribution network.

Booster Sets Market: Segmentation

The booster sets market can be segmented on the basis of type

Based on the type, booster sets market can be segmented into,

Single Stage

Multiple stage

Based on the application, booster sets market can be segmented into

Agriculture

Residential buildings

Commercial Buildings Office Retail Industrial

Institutional Buildings

Based on the distribution channel, booster sets market can be segmented into

Wholesaler

Third party installer

Others (DIY)

Booster Sets Market: Regional Outlook

Booster sets market is anticipated to lead by Asia Pacific, owing significant growth in building construction, rapid industrialization, and increasing demand for advance and energy efficient booster sets in order to gain maximum output at cost effectiveness, China is driving the majority of growth in the construction industry in Asia Pacific region, also the increasing initiatives by government regarding the infrastructure development in India, creating new opportunistic market for the booster sets manufacturers. North America is anticipated to witness a significant growth in Booster sets market, U.S. is a prominent country in the manufacturing of booster sets and it is one of the vital exporter of Booster sets to many countries across the globe. Booster sets market of Europe is expected to witness a robust growth, owing to increasing agricultural activities where booster sets plays a significant role, moreover increasing preference of manufacturers of Booster sets to European countries for expansion of its manufacturing facilities, in order to fulfil the growing demand from regional end-use industries.

In spite of the impressive growth in construction as well as in agricultural industry in Middle East and Africa, the local manufacturers are capable of producing very less amount of booster sets, as a result booster sets market is expected to witness a comparatively low growth in this region.

Booster Sets Market: Market Participants

Some of the key player involved in the production of Booster sets are: