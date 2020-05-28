Pump Casting Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Pump Casting Market: Introduction

Pump casting is a process of designing and casting of the pump components based on different metals and metal alloys. Such process of pump casting enhances the strength and corrosion resistance. Pump casting is applied over important parts of pumps such as casing, impeller and other body parts or components. The implementation of technology in foundries to stimulate melting process and deployment of advanced furnaces plays a significant role in the pump casting market.

The pump casting companies are investing in state of the art machines and technology to offer precision, process consistency, automated process monitoring and reduce labor costs. The current end use industry sectors require the custom manufactured pump products to meet the requirement for the specific applications and to provide augmented efficacy for the required end use application. The customers for the steel casting products now a days are more inclined towards the custom pump casting products.

Pump Casting Market: Market Dynamics

The rising trend in the export of pump casting products from India, China and Indonesia has been a notable trend where the tier-1 pump OEMs around the globe have procured the pump casting products and assembled to shape the final product thus saving the manufacturing overheads to a good extent and driving the profitable growth. The export based markets have proved to a major source of revenue generation for the pump casting companies which is expected to continue in the long run. The government initiatives, export tax rebates and other subsidies is boosting the manufacturing sector which is enhancing the manufacturing across the numerous end use industry providing a wide range of target customers. This acts as a key driving factor for the growth of pump casting market.

The pump casting companies are looking precision casting which is expected to offer high quality casting products along with customer retention and in gaining new pump casting projects. The companies are increasing the reliability of the products of the company, many manufacturers are keen towards acquiring the quality certifications for their products as well as for the company. The pump casting companies in developing economies are planning for certifications such as TUV Nord certification and the ISO 9001:2008 are the two most sought after certifications form the pump casting manufacturers.

Pump Casting Market: Market segmentation

The global pump casting market can be segmented into type, and application.

On the basis of pump type, the global pump casting market is segmented into:

Dynamic Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Axial Pumps

Radial Flow Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

Rotary Pumps

Reciprocatory Pumps

Linear Type Pumps

On the basis of casting type, the global pump casting market is segmented into:

Silical sol casting

Sand casting

Die casting

On the basis of material type, the global pump casting market is segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast ductile iron

Grey iron

Brass

Gun Metal

Aluminum

Bronze

On the basis of size, the global pump casting market is segmented into:

Less than 150 mm

150 to 300 mm

300 to 500 mm

500 to 800 mm

800 mm to 1,000 mm

Above 1,000 mm

On the basis of manufacturing category, the global pump casting market is segmented into:

Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM)

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)

Customization

Pump Casting Market: Regional Outlook

The growth in export of pump casting towards North America and Europe is one of the key factor that is driving the global pump casting market. The pump manufacturers from countries in USA, UK, and other European countries are looking to acquire pump casting companies and it will have a major impact in the global pump casting market. The manufacturing hubs of BRICs countries such as China, India and Brazil is expected to witness a healthy growth for the pump casting market.

The South East Asian countries are expected to grow with a swift pace due to the well-known pump casting in southern part of India, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. which is further driven by heavy growth in the end use sectors. Such a growth trend will provide a substantial customer base to the pump manufacturing companies. In addition to that, the pump manufacturers are initiating new production bases in countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia which will strongly support the growth of pump casting market. With India being the third largest steel producer and a prominent exporter of the steel, the government is focused towards the further development which will drive the pump casting market

Pump Casting Market: Key Market Participants

