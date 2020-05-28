Recent Business Report On Industrial Access Control Market By Major Key Vendors 2020-2025

The global Industrial Access Control Market was valued at USD 762.69 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,539.94 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2017 to 2025.

In the fields of physical security and information security, access control is the selective restriction of access to a place or other resource. The act of accessing may mean consuming, entering, or using.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Adoption of Access Control Solutions

1.2 GrowingTechnological Advancements and Deployment of Wireless Technology

1.3 Growing Adoption of Iot-Based Security Systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Awareness for Advanced Security Solutions at Present

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Industrial Access Control Market, by Service:

1.1 Installation and Integration

1.2 Support and Maintenance Services

1.2.1 Access Control as A Service (ACaaS)

1.2.1.1 Hosted ACaaS

1.2.1.2 Managed ACaaS

1.2.1.3 Hybrid ACaaS

2. Global Industrial Access Control Market, by Application:

2.1 Automotive

2.2 Aerospace

2.3 Utilities

2.4 Machinery and Electronics

2.5 Chemical and Synthetics

2.6 Pulp & Paper

2.7 Steel and Metal

2.8 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

2.9 Others

3. Global Industrial Access Control Market, by Component:

3.1 Software (Management system and Other)

3.2 Hardware

3.2.1 Card-Based Readers

3.2.1.1 Magnetic Stripes and Readers

3.2.1.2 Proximity Cards and Readers

3.2.1.3 Smart Cards and Readers

3.2.2 Biometric Readers

3.2.2.1 Fingerprint

3.2.2.2 Hand Geometry

3.2.2.3 IRIS Recognition

3.2.2.4 Facial Recognition

3.2.3 Multi-Technology Readers

3.2.4 Electronic Locks

3.2.4.1 Electromagnetic Locks

3.2.4.2 Electric Strike Locks

3.2.4.3 Wireless Locks

3.2.5 Controllers/Servers

4. Global Industrial Access Control Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Assa Abloy AB

2. Johnson Controls International PLC

3. Dorma+Kaba Holding AG

4. Allegion PLC

5. Honeywell Security Group

6. NEC Corporation

7. Bosch Security Systems Inc.

8. Identiv, Inc.

9. Siemens Building Technologies

10. 3M Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

