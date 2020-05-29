Increasing Demand for Milk Replacers Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2025

While the global demand for beef-based food products and Milk-based products increases, considerable growth can also be observed in the livestock breeding. The quality of end livestock products has to be ensured from the very birth of the calf, and thus an increasing focus is being put on the diet of an offspring. Since cattle milk is sold as a primary product and is also used as a raw material in numerous milk-based products, calves have to be fed milk replacements.

Milk Replacements popularly known as milk replacers are made using a variety of raw materials and are tailored in order to mimic the nutritional values of a cattle’s milk and is fed to young calves when natural milk is not available or feasible. These milk replacers play a vital role in enhancing and maintaining the health of calves in their early stages. Milk replacers also make help cattle breeders cut costs by maximizing the profits from their milk output especially since the cost of raw materials used in producing milk replacers has witnessed a drop globally.

Milk Replacers Market: Drivers & Challenges

Developed countries in the world are pressurizing dairy and meat products to develop and follow set processes to enhance the quality of their produce and to avoid the spread of diseases arising out of the unregulated diet. Organized dairy producers are also emerging in developing countries. These factors are collectively propelling the demand for Milk replacers in the global market. However, a huge portion of cattle breeding and the dairy market is still unorganized, and thus a significant portion of the milk replacers market goes unaddressed restricting the market for milk replacers.

Milk Replacers Market: Segmentation,

On the basis of type milk replacers market is segmented into medicated milk replacers and non-medicated milk replacers. Medicated milk replacers contain antibiotics and serve medical as well as nutritional purposes for a calf. These products are typically a part of a newborn calf’s daily diet and play a part in increasing the survival rate of calves. Non-Medicated Milk Replacers are highly cost-effective and serve the purpose of delivering equal nutrition as natural milk. These milk replacers are mostly fed to healthy calves which are not in need of medical attention.

Milk Replacers Market: Competitive Landscape

The major players in Milk Replacers market include Manna Pro Products LLC., Hi-Pro Feeds LP, Milk Products LLC., PBS Animal Health, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Glanbia, Plc, Alltech, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and FrieslandCampina.