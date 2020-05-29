Mobile BI Market Size, Share 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2025| Says Market Reports World

The Global Mobile BI Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile Business Intelligence is a system comprising both technical and organizational elements that present historical or real-time information to its users for analysis on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, to enable effective decision-making and management support, for the overall purpose of increasing firm performance. Benefits of mobile BI include – increased productivity of the workforce, simplified analytics for mobile, pushes usage and adoption, gives everyone with access to data, and adds value to the overall BI strategy.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need to access real-time data

1.2 Rising profit through customer satisfaction

1.3 Increasing efficiency in operations and business processes

1.4 Growing advancement of mobile device features

1.5 Need for In-memory computing

1.6 Increasing demand for mobile enterprise application platform

1.7 Growing BYOD trend

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Issues with designing of mobile devices

2.3 Lack of relatable data governance proces

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile BI Market is segmented on the business function, application, organization size, component, vertical, and region.

1. Business Function:

1.1 Finance

1.2 IT

1.3 Human resources

1.4 Marketing

1.5 Sales

1.6 Operation

2. Application:

2.1 Risk and compliance management

2.2 Fraud and security management

2.3 Sales and marketing management

2.4 Customer engagement and analysis

2.5 Predictive asset maintenance

2.6 Operations management

2.7 Supply chain management and procurement

2.8 Others

3. Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Organizations

4. By Component:

4.1 Software

4.2 Services

4.2.1 Managed services

4.2.2 Professional services

4.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

4.2.2.2 Deployment and integration

4.2.2.3 Consulting services

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Transportation and Logistics

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Manufacturing

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SAS Institute

2. Information Builders, Inc.

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP

5. Microstrategy, Incorporated

6. Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd

7. Qlik Technologies, Inc.

8. Tibco Software, Inc.

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Tableau Software

11. Microsoft Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Mobile BI Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

