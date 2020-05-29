Mobile Money Market In The COVID-19 Era – Country Outlook and Service Provider Strategies During 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Mobile Money Market was valued at USD 21.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 443.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 40.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Mobile Money is the use of a mobile phone in order to transfer funds between banks or accounts, deposit or withdraw funds, or pay bills. It is safe, easy electronic payments make Mobile Money a popular alternative to bank accounts. It can be used on both smart phones and basic feature phones. Mobile Money benefits the user in many ways including â€“ customer education, content monetization, vertical and horizontal positioning, brand building, and personalization of corporate banking services.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Support from Public Authorities

1.2 Growing trends of Cashless Payments

1.3 Flexible Mobile Money Services

1.4 Need for creation of Business Avenues for Stakeholders

1.5 Growing Number of Mobile Device Users

1.6 Need to have Ubiquitous Access to Financial Solutions

1.7 Bringing Virtual Financial World to Reality

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Data Security

2.2 Less Knowledge about the Benefits of Mobile Money Service

2.3 Weak Network Coverage

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Money Market is segmented on the basis of nature of payment, location of payment, transaction mode, type of purchase, vertical, and region.

1. By Nature of Payment:

1.1 Business to business

1.2 Person to person

1.3 Person to business

1.4 Business to person

2. By Location of Payment:

2.1 Proximity payments

2.2 Remote payments

3. By Transaction Mode:

3.1 SMS

3.2 NFC/Smart card

3.3 IVRS

3.4 STK/USSD

3.5 Mobile web/WAP payments

3.6 Direct mobile billing

3.7 Mobile apps

3.8 Pushed Content Services

3.9 Others

4. By Type of Purchase:

4.1 Digital products

4.2 Merchandise and coupons

4.3 Airtime transfer and top-ups

4.4 Travel and ticketing

4.5 Money transfers and payments

4.6 Multi-National

4.7 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Travel and Hospitality

5.2 BFSI

5.3 Transport and Logistics

5.4 Retail

5.5 Telecom and IT

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Media and Entertainment

5.8 Healthcare

5.9 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mastercard Incorporated

2. Bharti Airtel Limited

3. Vodafone Group PLC

4. Paypal PTE. Ltd.

5. Orange S.A.

6. Gemalto

7. Monitise PLC

8. Google Inc.

9. Mahindra Comviva

10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile Money Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

