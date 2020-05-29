Recent research: Rennet Casein Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2025

Caseins are proteins found in milk; they have an essential amino acid composition. They are used for food and none- food applications. Rennet is a complex of enzymes that are found in the ruminant mammals.

Rennet casein is a milk protein obtained by coagulation of skimmed milk by the action of enzymes (chymosin and pepsin). It is mainly used in the manufacture of processed cheese.

Rennet Casein Market: Segmentation

Based on the source of the enzyme the rennet casein market is segmented into four types: Animal (calf), fermentation, plant and microbial. Casein is divided into two categories: Rennet casein (obtained by enzymatic precipitation) and Acid casein (obtained by acidifying skimmed milk).

The enzyme obtained from the animal (calf) is mostly used due to its traditional use and historical acceptance. Fermentation produced enzyme is now a day getting more popularity due to its vegetarian origin and consistency in manufacture. Casein is the major protein in the cow’s milk which comprises of about 80% of total protein content. Renneting takes place with the help of enzyme chymosin. In a case of Acid casein, the milk is acidified to the pH 4.6; this is the stage where the negatively charged casein micelles are neutralized, resulting in coagulation of casein complex. Such acidification can be carried out using hydrochloric acid or sulphuric acid.

Rennet Casein Market: Drivers and Trends

Some factors responsible for driving the demand for this product are- longer shelf life, growing number of protein heath drinks, the large number of applications population growth, changing dietary habits and raising demand from developing markets.

The rennet casein market is projected to grow at a significant rate in coming years. Rennet casein market is gaining significance traction due to the increase in awareness about the importance of protein-enriched diet foods & beverages among consumers. The change in demand for food & beverage products and various novel ingredients has impacted the product market to a large extent.

The application of rennet casein is the largest in the food industry as ingredients are used in dairy products for enhancing the nutritional content, flavor, and other benefits from ingredients such as emulsification and solubility.

The enhance value of rennet casein, and other benefits are expected to grow the global rennet casein market in a food industry. Rennet casein has high demand in several sectors and world market. Principle factor driving the global rennet casein market is the continuous rise in demand for other substitute products due to consumer indulgence like availability of low-cost substitutes and variety of options in speeds.

Rising market demand for cheese and cheese products globally is becoming another driver for rennet casein market. The growth of food retail sector, increasing per capita consumption of cheese globally, a growth of HoReCa sector, increasing number of retail food chains such McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, is expected to fuel the market growth of rennet casein market.

Europe has the largest share in the globally for rennet casein market followed by North and Latin America. Europe is likely to continue the same position shortly due to the highest per capita consumption of cheese.

In 2012 Europe accounted for nearly 40% share of the rennet casein market. South America and the Middle East are expected to display a robust growth rate in the rennet casein market. Asia Pacific market is also growing rapidly due to the increasing population of infants in the region. The global casein market reached a volume of more than 3 lakh tons in 2016.

Rennet Casein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in rennet casein market are Erie Foods, Dairy Gold, Fonterra Group, Guangzhou Abana Co, Global Export Co Ltd, Sloan Valley Dairies Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, American Casein Company, Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group, Kerry Ingredients, Lactalis and Casein India and Mahaan Proteins Limited are some of the global manufacturers of Rennet casein.