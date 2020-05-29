Salad Cream Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Market Introduction:

Salad cream is a pale yellow creamy substance used to add flavor to food. It was first introduced in United Kingdom in late 1920s, where it was used as a dressing for salad and used as a spread for bread. Due to higher cost of manufacturing mayonnaise during the rationing period in U.K., salad cream is created as a cheaper substitute of mayonnaise. Salad cream is made up of eggs, vinegar, sugar, milk, butter, salt and other spices. It is prepared by keeping ratio of about 25-30 percent of oil in water, acidified by vinegar and emulsified by egg yolks. Various coloring and flavoring agents are also used in it. Salad cream has a sharper taste and is less sweet than some other dressing creams.

Market Segmentation:

Salad cream market has been segmented on the basis of packaging, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of packaging, the market has been segmented into retail packaging and bulk packaging. Retail packaging is purchased for household purposes, whereas bulk packaging is purchased by hotels and restaurants. Demand for retail packaging is more for salad cream, as it is generally used for salad dressings in home by the consumers. On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores and online platforms. It is expected that hypermarkets and supermarkets holds relatively higher value share in salad cream market as compared to other distribution channels. On the basis of end use, the salad cream market has been segmented into household and HoReCa.

Market Regional Outlook:

A regional segmentation for the market of salad cream is divided into five different regions, namely, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Among them, Europe is expected to lead the global salad cream market over the next decade. It is due to this factor that, it is highly consumed in United Kingdom and other countries of Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the salad cream market during the forecast period. It is due to the adoption of western food in Asian markets, mainly, India and ASEAN countries. MEA is expected to witness sluggish growth in salad cream market over the next decade due to different dietary habits in the region. North America and Latin America regions are expected to witness average growth in the salad cream market due to higher consumption of alternatives such as mayonnaise and other dressing options in the regions.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for ready to eat snacks and fast food industry is expected to propel the demand for salad cream over the next decade. It is less thick than mayonnaise and therefore can be used in salads as it mixes with ease. It is expected to drive the global salad cream market over the forecast period. Salad cream has less than half calories and fat as compared to mayonnaise. Also, due to increased concentration of sugar and salt as compared to mayonnaise, using small amount of salad cream can make lots of difference. This factor is expected to drive the global salad cream market during the forecast period. Light version of salad cream is also available in the market. The factor which gives rise to global salad cream market is its less cost as compared to other alternatives in the market. The factor which might hamper the global salad cream market over the forecast period is consumer’s preferences to other alternatives such as mayonnaise. Overall, the outlook for the global salad cream market is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Market Key Players:

Few of the key market players operating in the global salad cream market are H. J. Heinz Company, Sasco Sauces Ltd, T. Marzetti Company, Hiltfields Ltd., Piquant Ltd., Olympic Oils Ltd., Zafron Foods Ltd., Calder Foods, Troy Foods Ltd. The Tracklement Company Ltd. and others.