Self-Service BI Market Is Projected to Expanding at a CAGR of 15.45% By The End of 2025 (Study With Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market)

The Global Self-Service BI Market was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.66 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Self-service business intelligence (SSBI) is an approach to data analytics that enables business users to access and work with corporate data even though they do not have a background in statistical analysis, business intelligence or data mining. SSBI has emerged as a popular option as it allows a client company to do more without as much support from an IT vendor. Benefits of SSBI include – improving organizational decision making, increasing response time, improve allocation of resources, improve organizational results, and reduces organizational risks.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of cloud computing in BI market

1.2 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.3 Growing volume of business data

1.4 Increasing demand for In-depth competitive insights

1.5 Usage ease

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Less investment in new technologies and lack of transformation

2.3 High investment costs

2.4 Poor data governance process

Market Segmentation:

The Global Self-Service BI Market is segmented on the business function, component, deployment model, application, vertical, and region.

1. Business Function:

1.1 Finance

1.2 Marketing

1.3 Sales

1.4 Human resources

1.5 Operations

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance services

2.2.2.2 Consulting services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-cloud

3.2 On-premises

4. By Application:

4.1 Risk and compliance management

4.2 Fraud and security management

4.3 Operations management

4.4 Sales and marketing management

4.5 Customer engagement and analysis

4.6 Predictive asset maintenance

4.7 Supply chain management and procurement

4.8 Others

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Healthcare

5.2 Government

5.3 IT and Telecom

5.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.5 Transportation and Logistics

5.6 Retail and e-commerce

5.7 Media and Entertainment

5.8 Energy and Utilities

5.9 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAP SE

3. SAS Institute

4. Tibco Software

5. Tableau Software

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Microstrategy, Inc.

8. Oracle Corporation

9. ZOHO Corporation

10. Qlik Technologies, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Self-Service BI Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

