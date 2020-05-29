Streaming Analytics Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Streaming Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 47.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.98% from 2017 to 2025.

Streaming analytics is the analysis of large, in-motion data called event streams. Streaming analytics work by allowing organizations to set up real-time analytics computations on data streaming from applications, social media, sensors, devices, websites and more. Real-time streaming analytics help a range of industries by issuing alerts when customer experience is degraded, real-time fraud detection and identifying protections, web clickstream analytics, embedded sensor and actuator analysis, and provides deeper insights through data visualization.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising business interest

1.2 Increasing trends of cloud solutions

1.3 Rising adoption by small and medium businesses

1.4 Growing need for real-time accurate forecast

1.5 Rising focus on competitive insights

1.6 Advancements in IoT-enabled technologies

1.7 Increasing demand for business agility and scalability

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for data security and privacy

2.2 Issues with integration with traditional architecture

2.3 Complex analytics process

2.4 Lack of technical expertise

Market Segmentation:

The Global Streaming Analytics Market is segmented on the application, component, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. Application:

1.1 Network Management and Optimization

1.2 Fraud Detection

1.3 Sales and Marketing Management

1.4 Risk Management

1.5 Operations Management

1.6 Predictive Asset Maintenance

1.7 Location Intelligence

1.8 Others

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.2 Services

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

3. By Deployment Mode:

3.1 On-Demand

3.2 On-premises

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Healthcare

4.2 Government and Defense

4.3 IT and Telecom

4.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.5 Transportation and Logistics

4.6 Retail and e-commerce

4.7 Media and Entertainment

4.8 Energy and Utilities

4.9 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SAS Institute

2. Tibco Software

3. IBM Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Microsoft Corporation

6. Informatica Corporation

7. Impetus Technologies

8. Software AG

9. Sqlstream

10. Oracle Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

