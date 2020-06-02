Closed System Transfer Devices Market Report (2020-2025) | The Demand For The Market Will Drastically Increase In The Future

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market was valued at USD 308.96 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.35 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Closed System Transfer Devices?

Closed-system transfer devices (CSTDs) is defined as the systems that are used to transfer medication from one reservoir to another while prohibiting the potential for drug aerosolization, drug contamination, sharps exposure, and hazardous drug exposure. These devices usually follow one of two design concepts, using either a physical barrier or an air-cleaning technology in order to prevent the escape of hazardous drugs into the work environment. Increasing production of medicines, higher availability of cytotoxic drugs in the workplace, and technological advancements are the factors that have contributed in the growth of the market.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as increasing incidence of cancer, growing number of oncology drug approvals and growing usage of closed system transfer devices in order to prevent the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs have been driving the global closed system transfer devices market. In contrast, high implementation cost of CSTDs, lacking reimbursement along with lack of compliance with regulatory guidelines in emerging countries have been restraining the growth at a global level.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Equashield LLC., BD Medical, Inc, B. Braun Medical Inc., ICU Medical, Inc, Teva Medical Ltd, Corvida Medical, Hospira (acquired by Pfizer), Yukon Medical, and others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Closing Mechanism

• Push-To-Turn Systems

• Color-To-Color Alignment Systems

• Luer-Lock Systems

• Click-To-Lock Systems

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Type

• Membrane-To-Membrane Systems

• Needleless Systems

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Component

• Vial Access Devices

• Syringe Safety Devices

• Bag/Line Access Devices

• Accessories

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Technology

• Diaphragm-Based Devices

• Compartmentalized Devices

• Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By End user

• Hospitals

• Oncology Centers & Clinics

• Other End Users

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

