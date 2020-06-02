Europe Cybersecurity Market 2023 Analysis By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Impact Factors

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called â€˜Flame’. Europe cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 % and will be worth of USD 47.17 Bn by 2023.Across the different geographical regions, Europe held the second largest market share in the global cyber security market in 2016, generating 28.2% of the global revenue. One of the reasons is that the European Commission has taken up various initiatives in the field of cyber security in order to make the European Union a strong player in combatting cyberattacks, to increase the region’s cybersecurity capabilities and cooperation.

By countries, the Europe cybersecurity market is divided into EU5 and the Rest of EU5. EU5 is expected to hold more than half of the market. This is mainly backed by countries likes United Kingdom, Germany, and France that are making significant cybersecurity investments. It is also reported that cyberattacks in EU5 countries have expanded by five times from 2013 to 2017. To overcome the situation, countries need more robust and effective cyber solutions, and need to create effective regulations regarding cyberattacks.

By solution, Europe cybersecurity solution is classified into identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management. Countries in EU5 like the U.K. and Germany dominate the UTM market in Europe, followed by Italy, which witnessed the highest growth rate. This is because organizations find deploying UTM easier and more effective.

Key growth factors:

The prime factor that is driving the European cyber security market are government regulations, increase in cyberattacks, and the popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation are designed to ensure privacy that includes encrypting personal data, governing over the management and use and protection of data

Threats and key players:

The lack of information, understanding, and time are the key factors that hinder organizations from adopting cybersecurity

The key players in this market area BAE System, Cisco System, Fortinet, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and Symantec

The Europe Cybersecurity Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The Europe Cybersecurity Market report presents the estimated Europe Cybersecurity Market size of Europe Cybersecurity Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current Europe Cybersecurity Market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Europe Cybersecurity Market based on geographical scope, Europe Cybersecurity Market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Europe Cybersecurity Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Europe Cybersecurity Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, Europe Cybersecurity Market size and valuation of the Europe Cybersecurity Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of Europe Cybersecurity Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future Europe Cybersecurity Market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the Europe Cybersecurity Market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the Europe Cybersecurity Market report.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Europe cybersecurity market

The current and forecasted market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end user industries -financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others

The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by solution- identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management

Market trends in the Europe cybersecurity market

Market drivers and challenges in Europe cybersecurity market

Current and forecasted countries – EU5 and the Rest of EU5 market size data for the Europe cybersecurity market

Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

