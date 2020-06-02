Plastic Compounding Machines Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Market: Introduction

Plastic Compounding Machines are essential components for plastic production as they provide ideal conditions for polymer mixing, blending additives, upgrade polymer specification and glass fiber reinforcement and other compounding additions. Plastic Compounding Machines are mainly twin-screw extruders of either co-rotating or counter-rotating design. The other design type include single-screw extruders, kneaders & mixers.

The applications for Plastic Compounding Machine extends from conventional usage such as filler & Master batch compounding to wide range of purpose such as reactive process, biomass compounding, Direct Long Fiber Thermoplastic Molding process (D-LFT) and supercritical carbon dioxide mixing process. The global Plastic Compounding Machines suppliers are focusing to offer custom engineered Plastic Compounding Machines to produce materials at lowest operational costs and suitable to handle broad range of temperature and filled materials for an applications.

The growing product diversity and global availability at competitive prices along with increasing pressure on order lead times characterize the new business environment of compounders. The key to meeting these challenges is flexible Plastic Compounding Machines and, as a result, manufacturers are coming up with modular designs that integrates different feeds attain the ideal configuration providing reliable mixture of liquids for the specific applications as well as reducing maintenance cost of operations. In the recent past, the manufacturers have introduced range of advanced components and solutions for Plastic Compounding Machines.

Plastic Compounding Machines Market: Drivers and Restraints

The demand of Plastic Compounding Machines have grown significantly over the recent past owing to population growth and urbanization coupled with innovation and penetration of plastic products across various end use industry.

The rapid change in technology and growing consumerism have brought abundant opportunities for Plastic Compounding Machines to grow locally and globally. Across the globe, significant investments are anticipated to come up in the plastic sector over the next decade. The Plastic Compounding Machines suppliers are gearing up to take advantage of the favorable price and volume position of plastic industry resulting in new investments in the polymer plants. As a result, new equipment purchases are rising much faster than the capacity utilization increases in plastics products production.

The global Plastic Compounding Machines market faced negative factors that affected the market growth such as slowing down of demand from prominent markets of China and other developing economies of Asia Pacific region. However, the overall the Plastic Compounding Machines machine market received positive push with growth in demand from automotive and packaging industry coupled with stable growth trend from manufacturing industries located in the developed part of the globe.

Plastic Compounding Machines Market: Segmentation

On the basis of design, the Plastic Compounding Machines market can be segmented into:

Twin-screw extruders Co-rotating Counter-rotating

Single-screw extruders

Kneaders & Mixers

On the basis of End user, the Plastic Compounding Machines market can be segmented into:

Consumer goods

Electrical & electronics

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Plastic Compounding Machines Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Plastic Compounding Machines market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America, the rapidly broadening applications of plastic products in transport, military, automotive, healthcare, furniture and the defense industry is anticipated to boost the Plastic Compounding Machines demand. The Asia Pacific region to witness push in the demand for Plastic Compounding Machines owing to attractive growth in the automotive sector and the lower input cost in the region. The MEA, Latin America and Eastern Europe will also offer attractive opportunities for the Plastic Compounding Machines market players with increasing per capita plastic consumption in the regions.

Plastic Compounding Machines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Plastic Compounding Machines market include: