South Korea Digital Gaming Market 2020, Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast

Digital gaming in South Korea is a big part of the culture, and over 50% of the country’s population enjoys gaming as a part of their dose of daily entertainment. Every day, millions of teenagers, young adults and kids spend their time at dedicated gaming cafes called PC bangs and they take this activity very seriously. The South Korea Digital Gaming market is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.South Korea gamers are very fond of PC gaming followed by mobile games. Console gaming is growing in a niche fashion in the country. The gamers in South Korea have a special preference for competitive gaming; thus, eSports is the most favored digital gaming in South Korea.

Gaming in South Korea is often associated with prize money, and it acts as a significant driver for professional gamers in the country. The players make in the range of approximately USD 40,000/year to USD 105,000/year. Hence, for many young people who are not doing very well in their professional careers, online gaming acts as a lucrative career option.

By platforms, the market is segmented into PC games, mobile games, and console games. Among these segments, mobile games is the fastest growing segment while PC games holds a significant portion of the revenues.

Key growth factors:

o South Korea is technologically a very advanced country and has one of the highest internet penetration rates in the world with almost 100% of the households having xDSL, cable modem, LAN, or other types of internet access. Also, South Korea is a leading country in Asia-Pacific region with regards to smartphone adoption, and it is one of the most wired countries fully prepared for 5G adoption. Hence, South Korea is expected to become a force to reckon with in the global gaming industry.

o Additionally, large organizations in telecommunications, media and entertainment and gaming in South Korea encourage professional gamers by developing eSports arenas. Thus, eSports gaming as a part of the Digital Gaming market is receiving a huge amounts of investments in the country and thereby, boosting digital gaming in South Korea.

Threats and key players:

o Growing gaming addiction in South Korea is a very big challenge to the growth of the Digital Gaming market of the country. Esports is almost like a national pastime, and most gamers are heavily addicted to it and spend over 88 hours a week on gaming. Thus the South Korean government needs to monitor teen addiction to video games, thereby, hindering the growth of the market.

o The key players in the South Korea Digital Gaming market are NCsoft, Eyedentity Games, GungHo Online, Activision Blizzard etc.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009560

