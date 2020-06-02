Spray Pump Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

Global Spray Pump Market: Introduction

With the growing agriculture sector, the demand for equipment with specific applications is surging. As there are many industrial applications where insecticides, fungicides, nutrient and pesticides are used for safety, spray pumps are the devices that ratify all these needs. The quality associated with the spray pump is that they are stable in pressure with high efficiency. Moreover, spray pumps are devices used for spraying liquid and mainly come in two types, namely centrifugal and diaphragm. However, centrifugal pumps are widely used to apply pesticides.

The reason behind the popularity of centrifugal spray pumps is that they simply maintain the flow control. Furthermore, one of the main functions of the spray pump is to break the liquid into droplets of effective size and dispense it uniformly over the space or surface to be protected. Spray pumps are also used to regulate the amount of insecticides, fungicides, nutrient and pesticides in order to avoid unnecessary application, which might prove harmful.

There are many application areas where spray pumps are used such as industrial, agriculture, and oil and gas, among others. Besides, they are also used in residential gardens. Some of the technologically advanced spray pumps with the axial flow fans develop a high volume of air, which is directed deep into the canopy without damaging crops.

Global Spray Pump Market: Dynamics

Many developing countries are agriculture based. In the agriculture sector there is a lot of field work such as reaping, sowing, weeding and others, apart from all these operations, spraying is also a prominent field work. Spraying of insecticides, fungicides, nutrients and pesticides protects the crops from pests, insects, diseases and fungi. In the oil and gas industry, spray pumps are used for upstream exploration, drilling and completions, both onshore and offshore. With the growing agriculture as well as oil and gas sectors, the growth of the global spray pump market is estimated to surge over the forecast period.

Global Spray Pump Market: Segmentation

The global spray pump market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications and capacity.

On the basis of application, the global spray pump market is segmented as:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

On the basis of product type, the global spray pump market is segmented as:

Diaphragm pumps

Centrifugal pumps

On the basis of capacity, the global spray pump market is segmented as:

High volume spray (more than 400 liters spray/ha)

Low volume spray (5 to 400 liters, per hectare)

Ultra low volume (less than 5 liters spray/ha).



Global Spray Pump Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be a dominant market in the global spray pump market owing to high dependence of the regions’ economy on the agriculture sector. Besides, countries including India and ASEAN, among others highly depend on the agriculture sector. Europe is also expected to account major share in the global spray pump market due to strong agriculture base in some of the European countries. North America followed by Latin America is expected to show moderate growth in the global spray pump market. Over the last decade, the agriculture sector has witnessed significant evolution in these regions in terms of design and functionality of spray pumps. Likewise, the demand in the Middle East and Africa for spray pumps is rising owing to rapid industrialization and the growing oil & gas industry and agriculture sector.

Global Spray Pump Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants operating in the global spray pump market are: