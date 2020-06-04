Competitive Pipes Market Revenue to Register Robust Growth Rate during 2029

COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a major growth determinant in the industrial automation sector. With the integration of digital infrastructure to monitor and control public health, industrial automation has taken a new shape. This crisis has enhanced the value of IT and digital transformation across different sectors and industries.

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference.

The digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced our dependency on advanced technologies such as Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and the Industrial Internet of Things. The unfulfilled financial targets are compelling the organizations to adopt automation and advanced technologies to stay ahead in the market competition. Businesses are utilizing this opportunity by identifying daily operational needs and inculcating automation in it to create a digital infrastructure for the long term.

The Competitive Pipes Market report consists of a comprehensive compilation of market forecast, framework, potential, and economical influences. The report encloses an accurate analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends with DROT analysis. The authors of the Competitive Pipes Market report have presented qualitative and quantitative evaluation of the macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the market.

Important regions highlighted in the Competitive Pipes Market report contain:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The Competitive Pipes Market study has been broken down into key regions that are showing promising growth to the players. Each geographic subdivision has been examined on the basis of distribution, pricing, and demand data. In addition, the report offers insights to the clients to help them channelize their investments in the most lucrative regions.

The Competitive Pipes Market report takes into account the following segments by Material Type:

Steel

Copper

Concrete

Aluminium

Ductile Iron

Clay

Key end uses covered in the Competitive Pipes Market report include:

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Water Use & Withdrawl

Agriculture

Chemicals

Electricals & Telecommunication

The Competitive Pipes Market report analyzes the consumption patterns of each end use segment with the help of extensive primary and secondary research. Further, the impacts of all the end uses on the Competitive Pipes Market growth has been examined in the report.

Leading Competitive Pipes Market players consist of the following:

Tenaris S.A.

Vallourec S.A.

Welspun Group

Georg Fischer Ltd.

GERDAU S.A.

JFE Holdings Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

Novolipetsk Steel

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Pohang Iron and Steel Company

JSW Steel Ltd.

Atkore International Group Inc.

China Steel Corporation

Advanced Drainage System

