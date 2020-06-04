Dental Consumables Market Size, Share 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2025| Says Market Reports World

The global Dental Consumables Market was valued at USD 25.66 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 45.49 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2017 to 2025.

The increasing problems in dental health in current status, and increase in geriatric population are some of the factors driving the market towards rising market values. The increment in dental health awareness all over the globe is also a major reason.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing geriatric population

1.2 Growingmedical tourism

1.3 Growing periodontal disorders and dental caries

1.4 Rising population of cosmetic dentistry

1.5 Rise in disposable income in developing nations

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost and reimbursement risks

2.2 Shortage of professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dental Consumables Market, by Product:

1.1 Dental Restoration

1.1.1 Dental Implants

1.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

1.2 Orthodontics

1.2.1 Fixed braces

1.2.2 Removable braces

1.3 Periodontics

1.3.1 Dental Aesthetics

1.3.2 Dental Hemostats

1.3.3 Dental Sutures

1.4 Endodontics

1.4.1 Endodontic Files

1.4.2 Obturators

1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

1.5 Infection control products

1.5.1 Sanitizing Gels

1.5.2 Personal Protective Wear

1.5.3 Disinfectants

1.6 Whitening products

1.6.1 In Office Products

1.6.2 Take Home Products

1.7 Finishing and Polishing products

1.7.1 Prophylaxis Products

1.7.2 Fluorides

1.8 Other dental consumables

1.8.1 Dental Splints

1.8.2 Dental Sealants

1.8.3 Dental Burs

1.8.4 Dental Impression Materials

1.8.5 Bonding Agents

1.8.6 Dental Disposables

2. Global Dental Consumables Market, by End User:

2.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

2.2 Dental Academic and Research Institutes

2.3 Forensic Laboratories

3. Global Dental Consumables Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Institut Straumann AG

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

5. 3M Company

6. Ultradent Products Inc.

7. Young Innovations, Inc.

8. Dentatus USA Ltd.

9. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

10. GC Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Dental Consumables Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

