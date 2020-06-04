Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market(By Product, Application,End-Users): Insights And Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)

The global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market was valued at USD 3.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.79billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.83% from 2017 to 2025.

Factors such as the growth in the geriatric population, rising incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of PCR, and increasing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research are driving the growth of the global dPCR and qPCR market.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Incidences of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

1.2 Technological Advancement in PCR Technologies

1.3 Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants

1.4 Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

1.5 Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Device Costs Associated With dPCR

2.2 Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR)Market, by Product and Services:

1.1 dPCR Products and Services

1.1.1 dPCR Instruments

1.1.2 dPCR Reagents and Consumables

1.1.3 dPCR Software and Services

1.2 qPCR Products and Services

1.2.1 qPCR Reagents and Consumables

1.2.2 qPCR Instruments

1.2.3 qPCR Software and Services

2. Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR)Market, by Technology:

2.1 Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

2.2 Digital PCR (dPCR)

3. Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR)Market, by End User:

3.1 Digital PCR (dPCR) End Users

3.1.1 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

3.1.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.1.4 Clinical Research Organizations

3.1.5 Forensic Laboratories

3.2 Quantitative PCR (qPCR) End Users

3.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

3.2.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

3.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

3.2.4 Clinical Research Organizations

3.2.5 Forensic Laboratories

4. Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market, by Application:

4.1 qPCR and dPCR applications

4.1.1 Clinical Applications

4.1.1.1 Pathogen Testing

4.1.1.2 Oncology Testing

4.1.1.3 Blood Screening

4.1.1.4 Other Clinical Applications

4.1.2 Research Applications

4.1.3 Forensic Applications

5. Global Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR)Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Takara Bio, Inc.

6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7. BiomÃ©rieux S.A.

8. Fluidigm Corporation

9. Danaher Corporation

10. ABBott Laboratories

11. Merck KGaA

12. Becton Dickinson and Company

13. Promega Corporation

14. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (Bioline Reagents Ltd.)

15. Analytik Jena AG (Endress+Hauser Ag)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR)Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

