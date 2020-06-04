Middle East and Africa nutritional supplements market 2020 Influence of COVID-19, Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast

The Middle East and Africa nutritional supplements market was worth USD 4.81 Bn in 2017 and is set to increase at a CAGR of 8.13% over the forecasted period. The Middle East and Africa is one such region that has a lot of scope for development. At present, it is the smallest market globally, but the developing economies of South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia provide opportunities for growth.By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in South America in 2018.By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.By countries, the market is divided into South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and others (Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

The market study consists of various segments on the basis of which the market is analyzed. The individual market growth, share and size for each segment and their sub-segments is offered in the report. It delivers the historical data of the market along with the current and future forecasts of each segment.

The leading market players in the market are discussed in detail along with their business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, sales, profits and overall revenue generated along with the competitive scenario of the Middle East and Africa Nutritional Supplement Market. It also includes company profiling of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis among other such factors. The report also includes various analytical tools based on which the market growth is analyzed

Key growth factors

The growth in supplement sales in the Middle East & African market is due to increased consumer awareness of health supplements, older population, and access to digital technology. Additionally, health-conscious celebrities are helping in popularizing dietary supplements.

Threats and key players

High prices of the products, lack of awareness among people about the dosage of nutrition supplements and unstable economy are some of the challenges of this market.The key players operating in the Middle East and Africa nutritional supplement market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DSM and Du Pont and Herbex.

Request For FullReport-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009689

