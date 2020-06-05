Ambulatory EHR Market Consulting and Systems Integration Services (NCIS) Forecast 2020–2025: The Impact of COVID-19 Disruption

Ambulatory EHR Market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2025.

Ambulatory EHR is used to maintain electronic based data of patients, their treatment plans, medication details, dosage, and test results. The key feature of Ambulatory HER is it involves patient participation but no period spent in hospital for treatment. The software is for general physicians or medical practices conducted in clinincs and health centers for better maintenance of the data.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing implementation of this system at large scale

1.2 Government encourages EHR solutions

1.3 Cost reduction benefits

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High implementation cost and maintenance cost

2.2 Data breach risks regarding patient information

Market Segmentation:

Ambulatory EHR Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. Ambulatory EHR Market, byPractice Size:

1.1 Large Practices

1.2 Small-to-Medium sized activities

1.3 Solo practitioners

2. Ambulatory EHR Market, by Application:

2.1 Practice Management

2.2 Patient Management

2.3 E-Prescribing

2.4 Referral Management

2.5 Population Health Management

2.6 Decision Support

2.7 Health Analytics

3. Ambulatory EHR Market, end user:

3.1 Hospitals- owned ambulatory organizations

3.2 Independent centers

4.5other healthcare providers

4. Ambulatory EHR Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Epic Systems Corporation

2. Cerner Corporation

3. Eclinicalworks

4. Practice Fusion, Inc.

5. Emds, Inc.

6. Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

7. Mckesson Corporation

8. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9. Athenahealth, Inc.

10. Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, Llc (Subsidiary of Quality Systems, Inc.)

11. Amazing Charts, Llc

12. Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Ambulatory EHR Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

