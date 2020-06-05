Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast – May 2020

The Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market was valued at USD 815.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,077.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2025.

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests that are used to detect diseases and infections. Some tests are used in laboratory or other health professional settings and other tests are for consumers to use at home.

In vitro diagnostics include accessories and medical devices that are used to perform tests on samples, including blood, urine and tissue that has been taken from the human body in order to help detect infection, Diagnose a medical condition, prevent a disease and monitor drug therapies

In vitro diagnostics is an essential segment in the global healthcare industry. The marketplace is witnessing rapid growth fuelled by technological advancements, better diagnostic tools, improved treatment monitoring and increased availability of over-the-counter tests. IVDs add significant value to treatment processes and medical diagnoses, enhancing the well-being of the public.

Whole blood-based products to account for the majority of the market share in 2025

Whole blood-based products are mainly focused on kits designed to diagnose blood related disorders such as Leukemia, Clotting disorders, Anemia, Chagas Disease, African sleeping sickness and Haemophilia. With increasing cases of leukemia, and other disorders (genetic and non-genetic), the demand of these products is also increasing.

Blood transfusion kits are widely used wherein the compatibility of the donor is tested with recipientâ€™s blood type. Due to increased cases of disease spreads and deaths caused by blood transfusion, the healthcare sector is increasingly spending on such products to enhance the efficiency of the treatment and procedure.

In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market to witness the fastest growth in the Hospitals segment

In Vitro Diagnostics provide solutions to healthcare professionals within the secondary care environment, ensuring that patients and clinicians have timely access to accurate test results. Hospitals are facing huge demand of diagnostic services all over the globe due to increasing prevalence of diseases, disorders, and unhealthy lifestyle changes.

Hospitals and healthcare centers utilize In Vitro Diagnostics products (tests) as well as diagnostic technologies and equipment. Developing nations are increasing investments on healthcare and related R&D, to enable the service providers to cater to the consumers in an efficient manner.

North America to account for the largest regional market size in 2025

North America dominated the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market in 2016. This region is driven by growing demand for In Vitro Diagnostics products from the U.S.

The North American region is currently witnessing high growth with respect to healthcare service market due to a number of factors. Increase in geriatric population, prevalence of cancer cases and growing number of cancer patients and awareness amongst the population are some of the drivers of the North American healthcare market.

The demand of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control products and services are therefore increasing simultaneously with Healthcare Services market. The IVD products are in huge demand due to advents in biotechnology and medical biotechnology sector

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Sun Diagnostics, LLC, SERO AS, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics and Roche Diagnostics are some of the major players in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

