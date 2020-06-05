Targeted RNA Sequencing Market to Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2024

RNA sequencing (RNAseq) is a common tool for measuring relative gene expression levels. It is a versatile method that can be utilized to detect and characterize gene expression, mutations, gene fusions, and noncoding RNAs. Targeted RNA sequencing is a highly accurate method for selecting and sequencing specific transcripts of interest that offer both quantitative and qualitative information. Targeted RNA sequencing is a sequencing-based gene expression profiling method that allows quantification of messenger RNA (mRNA) or targeted non-coding RNA (ncRNA) levels for up to 300 customer-defined genes in a single amplification reaction. The ability to target a portion of the genome has revolutionized next-generation sequencing experiments. The analysis of exomes has exploded, custom panels for exome-style pull-down are being used to great effect for analyzing several thousand samples, and amplicon analysis is making it possible to run these samples in a single experiment.

Get Free Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14245

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market: Dynamics

Targeted RNAseq is increasingly the method of choice for researchers studying the transcriptome. The clinical potential of RNAs as disease and treatment markers is fueling advances in RNA analysis methods. It offers numerous advantages over gene expression arrays as it is compatible with difficult samples such as formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue, requires a low input of 10ng of total RNA or 20 – 100ng of FFPE RNA. It can also be applied to any species, even if reference sequencing is not available. Broader dynamic range enables more sensitive and accurate measurement of gene expression and a better value often delivering advantages at a comparable or lower price per sample than many arrays which are costlier in comparison to these. But as RNA sequencing data accumulates, and researchers compare findings, standardization has become a major issue. To assess RNA sequence performance across laboratories, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has coordinated the international Sequencing Quality Control (SEQC) project. The findings offer guidance for interpreting data, such as being cautious about using RNAseq for absolute quantitation.

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the targeted RNA sequencing market can be segmented into:

Qualitative

Quantitative

On the basis of end user, the targeted RNA sequencing market can be segmented into:

Academic Research Institutes

Clinical Research Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Biotechnology Company

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

AmpliSeq stands as a very sensitive and cost-effective approach for very large scale gene expression analysis and mRNA marker screening with high accuracy. Due to rapid technological development, researchers working in the field of functional genomics have been provided a tool that enables them to perform a detailed investigation of practically any transcriptome. Free from many limitations of DNA microarray-based methods, RNAseq opens the way to analyze transcriptome at a scale and resolution that were unattainable just a few years ago. As sequencing costs drop and personal sequencers are introduced to the market, RNAseq has become not only popular but also, frequently, an indispensable analytical tool. Therefore, it can be expected that new RNAseq applications will be developed by growing next-generation sequencing users community to support transcriptome oriented studies.

You Can Buy This PMR Healthcare Report From Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14245

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe dominates the global targeted RNA sequencing market, due to rising government support towards research and development. Asia is expected to witness high growth targeted RNA sequencing due to rising investment in India and China on research and development.

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the targeted RNA sequencing market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Douglas Scientific, Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Omicia, Inc., Roche Holdings AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Qiagen Diagnostics, Zoetis Genetics. There have been several mergers and acquisitions observed recently in this industry; signaling consolidations are key to retain a competitive edge. Specialty companies are rapidly emerging in the targeted RNA sequencing technology and are likely to shape the future of this market in the coming years.