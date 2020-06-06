Biobanking Market Is Projected To Grow Vibrantly In The Upcoming Years 2020-2025 (Impact of COVID-19)

The global Biobanking Marketwas valued at USD 1.54 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.88billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2025.

A biobank is a type of biorepository that stores biological samples (usually human) for use in research. The market for Biobanks has seen a rise in the market values because of increasing awareness amongst young parents regarding storage of stem cells for regenerative purposes. Also, the increased funds of govt. in research and development of Genetically Modified Products is also a key factor in driving the market positively.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 More focus on Genetic disease treatment and Research activities

1.2 Growing popularity of stem cell banking from placental cord of new born

1.3 Demand of regenerative medicines

1.4 Cost effective drug discovery researches and project

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of technical Instruments

2.2 Difficulty in procurement of Biological samples

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biobanking Market, by Sample Type:

1.1 Blood Products

1.2 Human Tissues

1.3 Cell Lines

1.4 Nucleic Acids

1.5 Biological Fluids

1.6 Human Waste Products

2. Global Biobanking Market, by Application:

2.1 Regenerative Medicine

2.2 Life Science Research

2.3 Clinical Research

3. Global Biobanking Market, by Products and services:

3.1 Equipment

3.1.1 Storage

3.1.2 Sample analysis

3.1.3 Sample Processing

3.1.4 Sample Transportation

3.2 Consumables

3.2.1 Storage

3.2.2 Analysis

3.2.3 Processing

3.2.4 Collection

3.3 Services

3.3.1 Storage Services

3.3.2 Processing Services

3.3.3 Transport Services

3.3.4 Supply Services

3.4 Software

4. Global Biobanking Market, by Application:

4.1 Manual

4.2 Automated

5. Global Biobanking Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd.

3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

4. Qiagen N.V.

5. Merck KGaA

6. VWR Corporation

7. Tecan Trading AG

8. Brooks Automation, Inc.

9. Chart Industries, Inc.

10. Hamilton Company

11. Greiner Holding AG

12. Promega Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Biobanking Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

