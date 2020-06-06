Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Focus on Value-Added Medicines / Supergenerics, 2020-2025

The global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market was valued at USD 414.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1288.47 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.43% from 2017 to 2025.

Knee Injuries and cartilage damage are becoming more prevalent with increasing geriatric population coupled with popularity of sports and athletics. The market for the same is thus expected to grow during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in Obese Population

1.2 Rising Incidence of Sport Injuries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Cost of Therapy

2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Application:

1.1 Hyaline Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

1.2 Fibrocartilage Repair and Regeneration

2. Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Treatment Modality:

2.1 Cell-Based Approaches

2.2 Chondrocyte Transplantation

2.3 Growth Factor Technology

2.4 Stem Cells

2.5 Non-Cell-Based Approaches

2.6 Tissue Scaffolds

2.7 Cell-Free Composites

3. Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

2. DepuySynthes (Johnson & Johnson Company)

3. Vericel Corporation

4. Smith & Nephew PLC

5. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

6. Arthrex, Inc.

7. RTI Surgical

8. ConmedLinvatec

9. Anika Therapeutics S. R. L.

10. B. Braun Melsungen AG

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

