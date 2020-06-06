Continuous Manufacturing Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Continuous Manufacturing market was valued at USD 307.78million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 939.42millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Due to economic benefits provided by the continuous manufacturing process, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Cost-Effective solution for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1.2 Efficient methodology of continuous process

1.3 Favorable regulatory framework

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Technical support and professionals

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies

1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.1.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

1.2 R&D Departments

1.2.1 Contract Research Organizations

1.2.2 Research Institutes

2. By Application:

2.1 End Product Manufacturing

2.1.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing

2.1.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

2.2 Api Manufacturing

3. By Product:

3.1 Integrated Systems

3.2 Semi-Continuous Systems

3.2.1 Continuous Granulators

3.2.2 Continuous Blenders

3.2.3 Continuous Compressors

3.2.4 Continuous Coaters

3.2.5 Continuous Dryers

3.2.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems

3.3 Controls

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. GEA Group AG

3. Hosokawa Micron Corporation

4. Coperion GmbH

5. Glatt GmbH

6. Korsch AG

7. Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

8. L.B. BohleMaschinen + Verfahren GmbH

9. Bosch Packaging Technology

10. GebrüderLödigeMaschinenbau GmbH

11. Baker Perkins Ltd.

12. Scott Equipment Company

13. Sturtevant, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Continuous Manufacturingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

