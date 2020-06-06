Rapid Unit Sales of Complex Injectable to Account for Incremental Revenues in the Global Market through the COVID 19 Crisis Period

Complex injectable are designed to infuse drug through a hollow needle and a syringe which is penetrated through the skin into the body. Complex injectable market is gaining traction in the injectable therapies/infusion treatment owing to increase in use in life-threatening and chronic diseases treatments. The manufacturing of the complex injectable products is extremely complex and requires major investment. Since the injectables are highly toxic and infectious in nature, therefore a great level observation of quality and care is required during their manufacturing, packaging, distribution and storage.

From the last few years it is observed that many pharmaceutical companies are adopting mergers and acquisition as strategy to penetrated into global complex injectable market. The increase attention in biologics and targeted treatments has led to an increase in the necessity for injectable drugs, specifically in the area of cancer. In many countries, injectable forms are very common and are widely used in health services for minor symptoms. There are different types of injections designed to inject complex injectable into the body and some of them are intradermal injections, intramuscular injections and subcutaneous injections. The biological drugs have a larger part of the complex injectable market.

The global complex injectable market is witnessing supply shortages. The competition in complex injectable market is relatively less because injectable products are complex in nature and require high capital investment for plant establishment. Growth in the complex injectable market are mainly driven by the generic injectables. Across the globe, researchers have found that North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the major players which are operating in the global complex injectable market.

Market for complex injectable is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increase in the demand for self-injection devices, technological advancements challenges, stability of the product when combined with other products, growth of biologics market, preference of other modes of drug delivery. Increase number of needle-stick infections is the restraint for the injectable market.

The global market for complex injectable is segmented on basis of application, route of administration, molecule type, distribution channel, formulation packaging, usage pattern, site of administration, end user and geography.

Segmentation by application

Cancer

Diabetes

CNS

Infections

Cardiovascular Diseases

Musculoskeletal

Segmentation by Route of administration

Intravenous(IV)

Intramuscular(IM)

Subcutaneous(SC)

Segmentation by formulation packaging

Bottles

Vials

Ampules

Cartridges

Segmentation by end user

Hospitals and clinics

Home Care Settings

Online Pharmacies

Others

Based on formulation packaging, the complex injectable market is segmented into the ampules, vials, bottles and cartridges. Amongst them ampules are expected to dominate the market due to its good barrier properties. Factors like ease of transportation and low cost of manufacturing are driving the growth in this segment. On the basis of geography, complex injectable market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. According to the report published by CDC, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the complex injectable market due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population.

Some of the key players in complex injectable market are Eli Lilly And Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hospira, Hikma Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, Abbvie.