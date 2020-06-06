Report explores the ICP-MS System Market likely to emerge over a period of 2017 – 2025

ICP-MS stand for Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy. ICP-MS system is a type of mass spectroscopy which has capability of detecting metal and various non-metals at a concentration as low as one part per quadrillion (PPQ). This is a fast and sensitive method for the multi-element analysis. In this spectroscopy sample are inserted as a solution or via laser ablation to plasma, the temperature of which convert the present element into ions. The ions which have been produced have different charges and mass depending up on the elements from which they are produced. These elements can be separated using ICP-MS system. ICP-MS work as filter allowing only positive ions of a particular mass to pass through detector one at a time. Even though ACP-MS system allows only one particle at a time to pass but it does this at a very fast rate and provide highly efficient results.

ICP-MS System Market: Drivers and Restraints

ICP-MS system provides quantitative analysis for majority of the elements of periodic table and is suitable for ultra-trace level. This is the one of the major factor driving growth of ICP-MS system market. Technological advancement and high speed analysis is also expected to be a growth driving factor for ICP-MS system market. Other factors include increasing use of ICP-MS in drug development and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products. Expending application area of ICP-MS system is also boosting growth of this market. Cost of the ICP-MS system can be a restraint for the growth of this market.

ICP-MS System Market: Segmentation

ICP-MS system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, modality, end user and region.

On the basis of product type the global ICP-MS system market can be segmented into:

Single Quadrupole ICP-MS

Triple Quadrupole ICP-MS

High Resolution ICP-MS

Multicollector ICP-MS

On the basis of application the global ICP-MS system market can be segmented into:

Biological

Medical

Material

Chemical

On the basis of modality the global ICP-MS system market can be segmented into:

Benchtop ICP-MS System

Floor Standing ICP-MS System

On the basis of end user the global ICP-MS system market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

CMOs

CROs

ICP-MS System Market: Overview

ICP-MS system market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Over the past few years there have been technological advancements in this area which has improved the speed and accuracy of the ICP-MS system. Due to technological advancements market of ICP-MS system is expected to grow. Increasing demand of ICP-MS system by pharmaceutical companies as this system is able to analyse almost all the elements of periodic table. Increasing demand of ICP-MS system in determining the food safety is also fuelling the growth of this market. High resolution and Multicollector ICP-MS system segments are expected to be highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments due to high accuracy and ultra-sensitivity of these systems in detecting particles. Chemical and medical application areas are expected to be most attractive segments due to involvement of highly sensitive products. Benchtop ICP-MS system is expected to be fastest growing segment is these are small in size and easy to move from one place to another. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are most attractive segment due as biopharmaceutical products require high quality.

ICP-MS System Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global ICP-MS system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the ICP-MS system market and expected to continue to dominate due to increasing demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage companies and technological advancement. Followed by which is Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing ICP-MS due to expanding biopharmaceutical market.

ICP-MS System Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global ICP-MS system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu, Agilent Technologies, Spectro Analytical Instruments, Intertek Group, Inc., and Nu Instruments Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.