Revenue from the Sales of Perioral Rejuvenations to Surge Exponentially Owing To High Demand During COVID 19 Lockdown

Perioral and lips have importance in youthful appearance, beauty and attractiveness. Perioral rejuvenation procedures are performed on younger or middle aged females, to restore or revitalize perioral tissues in elderly females. Perioral rejuvenation includes tailored approach for elderly females with minimal invasive techniques. Lips are the part of aesthetic unit that involves the mouth and perioral tissue. Aging leads to the dullness of these tissue. Aging of these area is characterized by perioral fine lines, flattening of cupid bow and marionette lines. With aging philtrum becomes longer and ill defined, indirectly contributing to thinner upper lips. Aging also changes the dynamics of lip movement. Soft tissue rejuvenation of the perioral area provides the appropriate frame for the smile to the aged females. Aging in the perioral area in face happens due several reasons such as intrinsic and extrinsic. Intrinsic factors involved with aging includes hormonal effects and genetic factors. Extrinsic factors includes chronic UV light exposure, illness, weight loss and smoking.

The perioral rejuvenation is segmented based on product types such as fillers and botulinum toxin. Perioral rejuvenations contains high advanced features for the better patient treatment. Hyaluronic acid represent one of the best tools for dermatologist for facial aging. The dermatologist use noninvasive technique with HA fillers that contain glycosaminoglycan, component of connective tissue which starts decrease with aging and cause folds and rhytids. Various type of hyaluronic acid fillers with different characteristics such as viscosity, concentration, elastic modulus and are available in the market.

The global market for perioral rejuvenations market is expected to be driven by the rising employability and value of the equity promotes revenue of beauty services in the U.S, increased expenditure on healthcare by public and private sources and growing awareness among population on use on rejuvenation. The key drivers of the market are the increasing geriatric population and growing disposable income.

The Perioral rejuvenations is classified on the basis of product, indication, end user and geography.

Based on product, the global perioral rejuvenations is segmented into the following:

Autologous Fat Injection

Fillers Collagen Fillers Hyaluronic Acid Based Fillers Non-hyaluronic Acid Based Fillers

Botulinum Toxin

Based on application, the global perioral rejuvenation is segmented into the following:

Aesthetic Volume Restoration

Wrinkle Reduction

Nasolabial Folds

Marionette lines and vertical rhytids

Others

By end users, the global perioral rejuvenations is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Others

The increasing investment by the government and public organizations to provide better healthcare quality is expected to drive the market. Based on the product perioral rejuvenation are based on products used such as autologous fat injection, fillers, collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid based fillers, non-hyaluronic acid based fillers and botulinum toxin

By application, the global perioral rejuvenation has been segmented into aesthetic volume restoration, wrinkle reduction, nasolabial folds, marionette lines and vertical rhytids and others.

By end users, the global perioral rejuvenation has been segmented into hospital, aesthetic clinics, dermatology clinics and others

By regional presence, perioral rejuvenation is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the perioral rejuvenation market due to high adoption for aesthetic treatment, better availability of healthcare facilities and better disposable income. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global perioral rejuvenation. The increasing focus towards better adoption of healthcare system and the increasing geriatric populations in APAC region is expected to grow the perioral rejuvenations market in this region.

Some of the major players in global perioral rejuvenation includes Leica Microsystems, Optomic, Medical Experts Group, Orion Medic, Chammed, Topcon, Alcon and others.