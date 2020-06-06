Unified Endpoint Management Market Strategies That Drive Enterprise Transformation During 2025

The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market was valued at USD 900.39 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 22656.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is an approach to securing and controlling desktop computers, laptops, smart phones and tablets in a connected, cohesive manner from a single console. Benefits of Unified endpoint management include â€“ UEM tames end-point complexity, improves IT security, control administrative privileges, enables better IT and business decisions.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Smarter Endpoint Security and Compliance

1.2 High Range of Endpoints

1.3 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Users

1.4 Cost Effective Services

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Infrastructure and Operational Costs

2.2 Choosing the Right UEM Solution Provider

Market Segmentation:

The Global Unified Endpoint Management Market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Vertical:

2.1 Transportation and Logistics

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Retail and Consumer goods

2.4 Telecom and IT

2.5 Government

2.6 Media and Entertainment

2.7 Healthcare

2.8 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Vmware, Inc.

2. Landesk

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. Unisys Corporation

5. IBM Corporation

6. Soti

7. CA Technologies

8. Dell Inc.

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Matrix42

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Unified Endpoint Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

