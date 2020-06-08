Alzheimer’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. Alzheimer’s Disease affects an estimated 6.08 million people in the United States.

2. Approximately 200,000 people younger than 65 years constitute the younger-onset population of Alzheimer’s Disease in the US.

3. The females show a higher proportion of Alzheimer’s Disease Prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM.

Alzheimer’s disease attacks the cells of the brain and neurotransmitters, affecting the way brain functions, memory and behaviour. There is no known cure for the disease, and current approaches focus on helping people maintain mental function, manage behavioural symptoms, and slow down specific problems, such as memory loss. Two categories of drugs are approved for Alzheimer’s disease treatment: cholinesterase inhibitors and partial N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonists.

Cholinesterase inhibitors act by increasing the level of acetylcholine; a chemical used by nerve cells to communicate with each other and is vital for learning, memory, and cognitive functions. Of this category, three drugs: Donepezil (Aricept), Rivastigmine (Exelon), and Galantamine (Razadyne) are FDA-approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and are used to treat mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s (donepezil can be used for severe Alzheimer’s as well). Donepezil can be used in all stages of Alzheimer disease. Galantamine and rivastigmine are approved for treatment in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer disease only. Donepezil and galantamine are rapid, reversible inhibitors of acetylcholinesterase. Rivastigmine is a slow, reversible inhibitor of acetylcholinesterase and butyrylcholinesterase. Most common side effects of cholinesterase inhibitors are gastrointestinal-like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Partial N-Methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) antagonist includes memantine. Memantine (Namenda) is used to treat moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these drugs do not change the underlying disease process. They are useful for some but not all people and may help only for a limited time. The FDA has also approved Aricept and Namzaric, a combination of Namenda and Aricept, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease. Dizziness, body aches, headache, and constipation are common side effects. It can be taken in combination with cholinesterase inhibitors.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Alzheimer’s Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. AGB101

2. Bryostatin-1

3. COR388 HCL

4. Eltoprazine

5. ALZT-OP1

6. Brexpiprazole

7. AKST/GRF6019

8. AXS-05

9. Tricaprilin

10. TRx0237

11. RO7105705

12. Azeliragon (TTP488)

And many others

The key players in Alzheimer’s Disease market are:

1. AgeneBio

2. Neurotrope Bioscience

3. Cortexyme

4. Amarantus Bioscience Holdings

5. AZ Therapies

6. Otsuka Pharmaceutical

7. Alkahest

8. Axsome Therapeutics

9. Cerecin

10. TauRx Therapeutics

11. Genentech

12. vTv Therapeutics

And many others

