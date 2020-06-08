B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The total incident cases of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) in the 7MM was 166,909 in 2017.

2. Among the 7MM, the highest Incident population of B cell-NHL was in the United States with 61,080 cases in 2017.

3. The most incident age-group for B-cell NHL among the 7MM was 65–74 years in 2017. Patients of age groups 55–64 years were observed to be the second-highest in 2017.

1. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology and B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. B-Cell NHL market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. B-Cell NHL market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market.

“B-cell NHL market size was USD 6,114 million in the 7MM countries in 2017.”

There are several treatment options for B-cell lymphoma, which include chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. The aforementioned B-cell lymphoma treatment modalities have been used, alone or in combination. The choice of treatment for B-cell lymphoma is dependent on the type of B-cell Lymphoma, symptoms, age, and how fast it is growing and whether patients may suffer various patterns of recurrence requiring subsequent lines of rescue therapies.

Rituximab was the first mAb to be approved for the treatment of cancer and the first single-agent approved specifically for refractory B-cell low-grade NHL. Following its initial US FDA approval for low-grade NHL in 1997, it was approved for other subtypes of lymphoma, including DLBCL, CLL, and FL. In February 2002, the first radio-immunotherapeutic agent to receive approval by the FDA. Zevalin is indicated for the treatment of relapsed or low refractory grade, follicular, or transformed B-cell NHL.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Tafasitamab

2. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017)

3. Enzastaurin Hydrochloride (DB102)

4. Avelumab (Bavencio)

5. Umbralisib (TG-1202)

6. MBCART2019.1

And many others

The key players in B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma market are:

1. MorphoSys AG

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3. Denovo Biopharma

4. Pfizer

5. Merck

6. TG Therapeutics

7. Miltenyi Biotec

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of B-cell NHL

3. SWOT Analysis for B-cell NHL

4. B-cell NHL Patient Share of B-cell NHL at a Glance

5. B-cell NHL Market Overview at a Glance

6. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

9. United States Epidemiology

10. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

10.1. Germany Epidemiology

10.2. France Epidemiology

10.3. Italy Epidemiology

10.4. Spain Epidemiology

10.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

11. Japan Epidemiology

12. Current Treatment Practices for B-cell NHL: As per Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

13. Unmet Needs

14. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Marketed Products

14.1. Brukinsa (Zanubrutinib): BeiGene

14.2. Polivy (Polatuzumab vedotin): Hoffmann-La Roche

14.3. Venetoclax (ABT199): AbbVie and Roche

14.4. Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel): Novartis

14.5. Copiktra (Duvelisib): Verastem

14.6. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

14.7. Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel; KTE-C19): Gilead Sciences

14.8. Aliqopa (Copanlisib; BAY 80-6946): Bayer

14.9. Calquence (Acalabrutinib): AstraZeneca

14.10. Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Janssen/Pharmacyclics (AbbVie Company)

14.11. Zydelig (Idelalisib): Gilead Sciences

14.12. Gazyva (Obinutuzumab, GA-101): Genentech (Roche Group)

14.13. Revlimid (lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation

14.14. Velcade (bortezomib): Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals) and Janssen Pharmaceutica

14.15. Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan): Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

14.16. Torisel: Pfizer

15. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

15.1. Key Cross

15.2. Tafasitamab (MOR208; formerly XmAb 5574): MorphoSys AG

15.3. Lisocabtagene maraleucel (JCAR017): Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.4. Enzastaurin Hydrochloride (DB102): Denovo Biopharma

15.5. Avelumab (Bavencio): Pfizer/Merck

15.6. Umbralisib (TG-1202): TG Therapeutics

15.7. MBCART2019.1: Miltenyi Biotec

16. B-cell NHL: Seven Major Market Analysis

17. B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Market Outlook: 7MM

18. United States Market Size

19. EU-5 Market Size

19.1. Germany Market Size

19.2. France Market Size

19.3. Italy Market Size

19.4. Spain Market Size

19.5. United Kingdom Market Size

20. Japan Market Size

21. Market Access and Reimbursement Scenario of B-cell NHL Therapies

22. Market Drivers

23. Market Barriers

24. Appendix

25. Disclaimer

26. DelveInsight Capabilities

27. About DelveInsight

