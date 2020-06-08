Demand for Trash Compactors Market to Increase Substantially from Key End-use Industry Sectors 2018-2026

Trash compactors are utilized to compact trash at the source. They can eliminate a lot of labour and reduce the handling time that is normally associated with waste management and waste disposal. Trash compactors compress a large quantity of unsorted mixed waste into a container. Containers are then picked up and collected for onward delivery to landfill. The trash compactors market is expected to be primarily driven by rising waste disposal cost and increasing solid waste generation across various emerging economies owing to increased economic development and urbanization. Further, solid waste management is one of the prime concerns for various governments because waste disposal related problems often lead to disease outbreaks.

Waste management is an effective way of maximizing resources and reducing overall business costs. A trash compactor compresses trash into a form that takes up less space and thus, can usually reduce the volume of garbage by around 50%-90%.

Global Trash Compactors Market: Segmentation

The global trash compactors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, type, waste, type, application and end-use.

Based on product type, the global market can be segmented into:

Stationary Trash Compactors

Self-Contained Trash Compactors

Chute Fed Compactors

Indoor Stainless Steel Trash Compactors

Based on type, the global market can be segmented into:

Portable

Stationary

Based on waste type, the global market can be segmented into:

Dry Waste

Wet Waste

Based on application, the global market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

Based on end-use, the global market can be segmented into:

Healthcare & Medical Facilities

Commercial Kitchens

Hotels & Restaurants

Amusement Parks

Institutional Facilities

Construction sites

Households

Other Miscellaneous

Global Trash Compactors Market: Dynamics

Trash compactors are rapidly gaining traction across various countries owing to the numerous advantages associated with them, such as reduced collection cost, compatibility, versatility, etc. Trash compactors are also known to create a hygienic environment, which leads to improved public image. Further, introduction of strict laws by various governments regarding waste disposal and increasing threat of global warming will boost the growth of the concerned market during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent manufacturers involved in the global trash compactors market have also been found to be involved in the introduction of energy efficient trash compactors. For instance, Ecube Labs has recently introduced trash compactors which run on solar energy. These types of compactors can hold more waste than non-compacting bins and also reduce collection frequency.

Global Trash Compactors Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global trash compactors market is expected to be dominated by North America. North America is expected to be the front-runner in terms of adoption of trash compactors across the globe, supported by rising awareness among residential as well as commercial consumers across the U.S. and Canada. North America is anticipated to be followed by Europe in the global market over the forecast years due to rising consumer waste problems across various countries. Europe, in the global trash compactors market, is anticipated to be followed by Asia-Pacific in near future. Latin America and Middle East & Africa together are expected to account for a small share in the global trash compactors market. However, the demand is expected to grow at a significant pace in near future.

Global Trash Compactors Market: Participants

Examples of some of the key players involved in the global market are: