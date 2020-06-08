Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total Dilated Cardiomyopathy prevalent population in the 7MM was 2,486,633 in 2017.
2. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed cases of Dilated cardiomyopathy with 81,571 cases in 2017.
3. Males are more affected by Dilated Cardiomyopathy as compared to females.
Key benefits of the report
1. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Dilated Cardiomyopathy epidemiology and Dilated Cardiomyopathy market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Dilated Cardiomyopathy market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Dilated Cardiomyopathy market.
“Dilated cardiomyopathy market size in the 7MM was USD 244 million in 2017.”
There are minimal options for medications that can be used for Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment. Currently, there is no curative treatment available for the disease, and the current Dilated cardiomyopathy treatment options are off-label therapies like beta-blockers, angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitors, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi), aldosterone antagonists and diuretics are used for symptomatic relief.
Dilated cardiomyopathy Treatment aims to control symptoms and reduce complications of heart failure and improving cardiac function. Treatment for Dilated cardiomyopathy can be advised in order to improve blood flow and prevent further damage to the heart. It focused on dimension and function, arrhythmia surveillance and treatment, and reducing congestive symptoms. Thus the combination of medications and implantable devices such as pacemakers is advisable. In advanced disease, surgery might be required with either heart transplantation and implantation of long-term mechanical circulatory support.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Dilated Cardiomyopathy treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797
2. Ixmyelocel-T
3. BC007
4. Ifetroban
5. Danicamtiv/MYK-491
6. CAP-1002
And many others
The key players in Dilated Cardiomyopathy market are:
1. Pfizer
2. Vericel
3. Berlin Cures GmbH
4. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
5. MyoKardia
6. Capricor Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
3 SWOT Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
4 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance
5 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview
6 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Diagnosis
7 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8 The United States Epidemiology
9 EU-5 Epidemiology
9.1 Germany
9.2 France
9.3 Italy
9.4 Spain
9.5 The United Kingdom
10 Japan Epidemiology
11 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Treatment
12 Unmet Needs
13 Patient Journey of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
14 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Marketed Therapy
14.1 Corlanor (ivabradine): Amgen
15 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies
15.1 PF-07265803/ARRY-371797/ARRY-797: Pfizer
15.2 Ixmyelocel-T: Vericel
15.3 BC007: Berlin Cures GmbH
15.4 Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
15.5 Danicamtiv/MYK-491: MyoKardia
15.6 CAP-1002: Capricor Therapeutics
16 Conjoint Analysis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
17 Dilated Cardiomyopathy 7 Major Market Analysis
18 Dilated Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook in the 7MM
19 The United States: Market Size
20 EU-5 countries: Market Size
20.1 Germany Market Size
20.2 France Market Size
20.3 Italy Market Size
20.4 Spain Market Size
20.5 The United Kingdom Market Size
21 Japan: Market Size
22 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Dilated Cardiomyopathy
23 Market Drivers
24 Market Barriers
25 Appendix
26 DelveInsight Capabilities
27 Disclaimer
28 About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
Contact us:
[email protected]
+919650213330
SOURCE DelveInsight