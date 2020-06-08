Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total ITP prevalent population in 7MM was approximately 180,498 in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 147,174 in 2017.

3. The majority of ITP cases are females as compared to males.

Key benefits of the report

1. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Immune Thrombocytopenia epidemiology and Immune Thrombocytopenia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Immune Thrombocytopenia market.

Request for sample pages

“Immune Thrombocytopenia market size was USD 2,527.72 million in the 7 MM in 2017”.

The United States reports having the highest ITP market size, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest Immune Thrombocytopenia market size, with approximately USD 247.89 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest ITP market size of ITP, with approximately USD 115.08 million in 2017.

With the anticipated launch of upcoming therapies such as BT595 (Biotest) in 2021; UCB7665 (UCB Biopharma) in and ARGX-113 (Argenx BVBA) in 2023, the market will experience significant growth. The FDA has approved three TPO-RA therapies: romiplostim (Nplate), eltrombopag (Promacta), and avatrombopag (Doptelet). For Europe and Japan, only two TPO-RAs is approved, i.e., Nplate and Promacta. Promacta and Nplate will lose their patent in 2022 in the US, whereas in Europe, Nplate losses the patent in 2019 and Promacta will lose patent in 2025. Due to their patent expiry, it is expected that the approval of Doptelet is likely to cover a significant patient pool.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. BT-595

2. GC5107A

3. LIV-Gamma SN Inj.

4. Hetrombopag Olamine

5. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113)

6. SKI-O-703

7. KZR-616

8. Rozanolixizumab

9. BMS-986004 (Letolizumab)

10. PRN-1008

11. PRTX-100

And many others

The key players in Immune Thrombocytopenia market are:

1. Biotest

2. GC Pharma

3. SK Plasma

4. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

5. Argenx

6. Genosco

7. Kezar Life Sciences

8. UCB Biopharma

9. Bristol-Myers Squibb

10. Principia Biopharma

11. Protalex

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Immune Thrombocytopenia

3. SWOT Analysis for Immune Thrombocytopenia

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview

6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

7.1. United States Epidemiology

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

8. Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment and Management

9. Patient Journey of Immune Thrombocytopenia

10. Unmet Needs

11. Key Endpoints of Immune Thrombocytopenia

12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Marketed Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2.Octagam: Octapharma USA

12.4. Privigen: CSL Behring

12.5. Rhophylac: CSL Behring

12.6. Doptelet (Avatrombopag): Dova Pharmaceuticals

12.7. Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate): Rigel Pharmaceuticals

12.8. Rituximab: Zenyaku Kogyo/Biogen Idec

12.9. Promacta (eltrombopag): Novartis

12.10. Gammaplex: Bio Products Laboratory’s

12.11. Takecab: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

12.12. Nexium Capsules: AstraZeneca

13. Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. BT-595: Biotest

13.3. GC5107A: GC Pharma

13.4. LIV-Gamma SN Inj.: SK Plasma

13.5. Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

13.6. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

13.7. SKI-O-703: Genosco (a US-based subsidiary of Korean bio company Oscotec)

13.8. KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences

13.9. Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma

13.10. BMS-986004 (Letolizumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.11. PRN-1008: Principia Biopharma

13.12. PRTX-100: Protalex

14. Attribute Analysis of Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies

15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Seven Major Market Analysis

16. Market Outlook: The United States

16.1. United States Market Size

17. Market Outlook: Europe

17.1. Germany

17.2. France

17.3. Italy

17.4. Spain

18. Market Outlook: Japan

19. Access and Reimbursement Overview for Current and Future Therapies

20. Market Drivers

21. Market Barriers

22. Appendix

23. DelveInsight Capabilities

24. Disclaimer

25. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

[email protected]

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight