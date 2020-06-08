Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total ITP prevalent population in 7MM was approximately 180,498 in 2017.
2. The total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated to be approximately 147,174 in 2017.
3. The majority of ITP cases are females as compared to males.
Key benefits of the report
1. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Immune Thrombocytopenia epidemiology and Immune Thrombocytopenia market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Immune Thrombocytopenia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Immune Thrombocytopenia market.
“Immune Thrombocytopenia market size was USD 2,527.72 million in the 7 MM in 2017”.
The United States reports having the highest ITP market size, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest Immune Thrombocytopenia market size, with approximately USD 247.89 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest ITP market size of ITP, with approximately USD 115.08 million in 2017.
With the anticipated launch of upcoming therapies such as BT595 (Biotest) in 2021; UCB7665 (UCB Biopharma) in and ARGX-113 (Argenx BVBA) in 2023, the market will experience significant growth. The FDA has approved three TPO-RA therapies: romiplostim (Nplate), eltrombopag (Promacta), and avatrombopag (Doptelet). For Europe and Japan, only two TPO-RAs is approved, i.e., Nplate and Promacta. Promacta and Nplate will lose their patent in 2022 in the US, whereas in Europe, Nplate losses the patent in 2019 and Promacta will lose patent in 2025. Due to their patent expiry, it is expected that the approval of Doptelet is likely to cover a significant patient pool.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Immune Thrombocytopenia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. BT-595
2. GC5107A
3. LIV-Gamma SN Inj.
4. Hetrombopag Olamine
5. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113)
6. SKI-O-703
7. KZR-616
8. Rozanolixizumab
9. BMS-986004 (Letolizumab)
10. PRN-1008
11. PRTX-100
And many others
The key players in Immune Thrombocytopenia market are:
1. Biotest
2. GC Pharma
3. SK Plasma
4. Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
5. Argenx
6. Genosco
7. Kezar Life Sciences
8. UCB Biopharma
9. Bristol-Myers Squibb
10. Principia Biopharma
11. Protalex
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Immune Thrombocytopenia
3. SWOT Analysis for Immune Thrombocytopenia
4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance
5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview
6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population
7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
7.1. United States Epidemiology
7.2. EU5 Epidemiology
7.2.1. Germany
7.2.2. France
7.2.3. Italy
7.2.4. Spain
7.2.5. United Kingdom
7.3. Japan Epidemiology
8. Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment and Management
9. Patient Journey of Immune Thrombocytopenia
10. Unmet Needs
11. Key Endpoints of Immune Thrombocytopenia
12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Marketed Drugs
12.1. Key Cross Competition
12.2.Octagam: Octapharma USA
12.4. Privigen: CSL Behring
12.5. Rhophylac: CSL Behring
12.6. Doptelet (Avatrombopag): Dova Pharmaceuticals
12.7. Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate): Rigel Pharmaceuticals
12.8. Rituximab: Zenyaku Kogyo/Biogen Idec
12.9. Promacta (eltrombopag): Novartis
12.10. Gammaplex: Bio Products Laboratory’s
12.11. Takecab: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
12.12. Nexium Capsules: AstraZeneca
13. Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Drugs
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. BT-595: Biotest
13.3. GC5107A: GC Pharma
13.4. LIV-Gamma SN Inj.: SK Plasma
13.5. Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
13.6. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx
13.7. SKI-O-703: Genosco (a US-based subsidiary of Korean bio company Oscotec)
13.8. KZR-616: Kezar Life Sciences
13.9. Rozanolixizumab: UCB Biopharma
13.10. BMS-986004 (Letolizumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.11. PRN-1008: Principia Biopharma
13.12. PRTX-100: Protalex
14. Attribute Analysis of Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies
15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Seven Major Market Analysis
16. Market Outlook: The United States
16.1. United States Market Size
17. Market Outlook: Europe
17.1. Germany
17.2. France
17.3. Italy
17.4. Spain
18. Market Outlook: Japan
19. Access and Reimbursement Overview for Current and Future Therapies
20. Market Drivers
21. Market Barriers
22. Appendix
23. DelveInsight Capabilities
24. Disclaimer
25. About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
