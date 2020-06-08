Osteoporosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The total diagnosed prevalent population of osteoporosis in the seven major markets was found to be 28,097,783 cases in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed prevalent population of Osteoporosis in the United States was found to be 6,380,754 cases in 2017.

3. Osteoporosis is more in females as compared to males.

“Osteoporosis market size in the seven major markets was 9,442.73 USD Million in 2017”.

Osteoporosis treatment involves treating and preventing fractures and using medicines to strengthen the weak bones. For patients, who are at high risk, drug treatments are required to decrease the risk of broken bones due to osteoporosis effectively. Osteoporosis Treatments have been shown to lessen the risk of hip fracture by up to 40%, vertebral fractures by 30-70% and, with some medications, decrease the risk for non-vertebral fractures by 15-20%.

The treatment landscape of osteoporosis comprises majorly of pharmacological therapies, which is further characterized as anti-resorptive agents (i.e., bisphosphonates, estrogen agonist/antagonists (EAAs), estrogens, calcitonin, and denosumab), anabolic agents (i.e., teriparatide and abaloparatide), and mixed agents (i.e., Romosozumab). Apart from the mentioned pharmacotherapies, there are several other anti-resorptive treatment options to treat osteoporosis, such as estrogen replacement and selective estrogen receptor modulators, which further comprises of raloxifene, lasofoxifene, and bazedoxifene. Also, few dietary supplements such as calcium and vitamin D also provide benefit to patients with osteoporosis.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Osteoporosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Alendronate

2. Zoledronic Acid

3. NaQuinate (Osteopura)

And many others

The key players in Osteoporosis market are:

1. Amgen

2. Haoma Medica

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Osteoporosis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Background and Overview: Osteoporosis

4. Recognized Establishments

4.1.1. United States

4.1.2. Europe

4.1.3. Japan

5. Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Country Wise- Osteoporosis Epidemiology

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

7. Osteoporosis Treatment

8. Endocrine Society: 2019

9. National Osteoporosis Guideline Group (NOGG): 2018

10. American College of Rheumatology Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis: 2017

11. American College of Physicians (ACP): 2017

12. Unmet Needs

13. Osteoporosis Marketed Drugs

13.1. Marketed Drugs Key-cross Competition

13.2. Evenity (Romosozumab-aqqg): Amgen

13.3. Prolia (Denosumab): Amgen

13.4. Fablyn (Lasofoxifene): Pfizer

13.5. Duavee (conjugated estrogens/bazedoxifene): Pfizer

13.6. Tymlos (abaloparatide): Radius Health

13.7. Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone): Therapeutics MD

13.8. Boniva (ibandronate sodium): Roche

13.9. Reclast (zoledronic acid): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

13.10. Forteo/Forsteo (Teriparatide): Eli Lilly

13.11. Bonsity (PF708): Pfenex

14. Osteoporosis Emerging Drugs

14.1. Key Cross Competition

14.2. Alendronate/Zoledronic Acid: Amgen

14.3. NaQuinate (Osteopura): Haoma Medica

15. What Experts Say?

16. Osteoporosis: 7 Major Market Analysis

16.1. Key Findings

16.2. Market Size of Osteoporosis in the 7MM

17. The United States Market Outlook

17.1. United States

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18.1. Germany

18.2. France

18.3. Italy

18.4. Spain

18.5. United Kingdom

19. Japan: Market Outlook

20. Case Reports

21. Market Drivers

22. Market Barriers

23. Appendix

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight

