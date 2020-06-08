Prurigo Nodularis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
1. The total diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be 539,893 in 2017.
2. The total diagnosed prevalent patient population of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM was around 46.30% of the total cases in the United States in 2017.
3. Females are affected more by Prurigo Nodularis as compared to males.
“Prurigo Nodularis market was USD 344.89 Million in the United States in 2017.”
Prurigo Nodularis treatment is challenging. The current Prurigo Nodularis market can be classified based on the severity of the disease as mild, moderate, and severe. There is a multimodal treatment algorithm consisting of topical and systemic therapies, where topical therapies are used for treating the visible form of the disease. In contrast, systemic therapies are used for symptomatic treatment. The symptomatic therapy aims to reduce itching and complete healing of lesions. A mild form of the disease includes several topical therapies, such as antihistamines, topical corticosteroids, topical immunosuppressants, topical calcineurin inhibitors, emollients, which are recommended as both an essential therapy and general therapeutic measure.
Topical corticosteroid includes Betamethasone 0.1% cream, which reduces itch significantly, in comparison with an antipruritic moisturizing cream, and also results in nodule flattening. Topical calcineurin inhibitors or immunosuppressants represent a relatively long-term treatment option.
On the other hand, for moderate-to-severe forms of the disease, topical corticosteroids (Betamethasone 0.1%), topical Immunosuppressants/Topical calcineurin inhibitors (pimecrolimus and Tacrolimus), systemic immunosuppressants (for moderate-to-severe cases), systemic corticosteroid (triamcinolone acetonide) along with other relevant therapies such as antidepressants (paroxetine, amitriptyline or mirtazapine), gabapentinoids and opioid receptor antagonists are suggested usually.
Immunosuppressants are considered as a therapeutic option for patients with moderate-to-severe Prurigo Nodularis mainly. Several studies have described the application of immunosuppressive agents, such as cyclosporine in the disease, showing remarkable symptom improvement. During immunosuppressant therapy, it is essential to monitor blood pressure and laboratory values, especially those of the kidneys. Thalidomide and its analogue Lenalidomide are other immunomodulatory drugs that have successfully been used to treat refractory cases of Prurigo Nodularis.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Prurigo Nodularis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Serlopitant
2. Nalbuphine ER
3. Nemolizumab (CD14152)
4. Apremilast (CC-10004)
5. M 118103
6. KPL-716
7. Dupixent (Dupilumab/SAR231893)
And many others
The key players in Prurigo Nodularis market are:
1. Menlo Therapeutics
2. Trevi Therapeutics
3. Galderma
4. Amgen
5. Maruho
6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
7. Sanofi
8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
And many others
