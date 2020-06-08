Refractory Angina Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

1. The total Refractory Angina prevalent cases in 7MM were 29,17,196 in 2017.

2. The United States reported for most prevalent cases of Refractory Angina in 7MM with 19,05,602 cases in 2017.

3. Among EU5 countries, Germany accounted for the most number of prevalent cases of Refractory Angina with 5,13,896 cases in 2017.

Refractory Angina is a chronic disease characterized by the presence of persistent Angina. Despite continuous developments in Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) management, particularly in the aged population, the number of patients suffering from Refractory Angina is correlated to the healthcare expenses.

Currently, there are several methods for Refractory Angina treatment, which involves pharmacological treatments approaches, coronary sinus reducer. Several non- invasive methods are also available to treat this disease, like External Enhanced Counter Pulsation (EECP), extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT), neuromodulation. Pragmatic rehabilitation is also a critical approach to promote patients to manage their chest pain.

There is no significant pharmacologic approved therapy to improve quality of life in patients of Refractory Angina, but a significant amount of evidence exists in the literature that supports the use of pharmacologic treatment in the Stable Angina. Beta-blockers and Calcium Channel Antagonists like Nicorandil (K-ATP – channel opener), Ivabradine (If current inhibitor), Trimetazidine (Reversible 3-ketoacyl-thiolase inhibitor), Ranolazine, Fasudil/hydroxyfasudil (Rho-kinase inhibitor) are few mainstay medical treatment for Angina. Furthermore, the European Society of Cardiology guidelines now consider ivabradine, nicorandil, or ranolazine with long-acting nitrates as second-line therapy for patients with persistent Angina, according to heart rate, blood pressure, and tolerance.

Several drugs and therapies are suggested as first and the second line of treatment, however, not all of the treatments mentioned above were formally suggested for the disease. Development of Refractory Angina -specific clinical guidelines is needed. Refractory Angina market is expected to experience growth in the coming years as there are few drugs lined up and are expected to launch during the forecast period [2020–2030].

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Refractory Angina treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. IMB-101

2. Auto CD34+ Cells

3. Generx

4. XC001

And many others

The key players in Refractory Angina market are:

1. Imbria Pharmaceuticals

2. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc

3. Angionetics Inc.

4. XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc.

And many others

Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Refractory Angina

3 SWOT Analysis for Refractory Angina

4 Refractory Angina Market Overview at a Glance

5 Refractory Angina Disease Background and Overview

6 Refractory Angina Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Refractory Angina Epidemiology Assumptions and Rationale – 7MM

8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Refractory Angina

8.1. The United States

8.2. Germany

8.3. France

8.4. Italy

8.5. Spain

8.6. The United Kingdom

8.7. Japan

9 Refractory Angina Treatment

10 Unmet Needs

11 Case Studies

12 Organizations related with Refractory Angina

13 Refractory Angina Emerging Therapies

13.1. IMB-101: Imbria Pharmaceuticals

13.2 Auto CD34+ Cells: Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.

13.3 Generx: Angionetics Inc.

13.4 XC001: XyloCor Therapeutics, Inc.

14 Refractory Angina 7 Major Market Analysis

15 United States

16 EU5 Countries

16.1. Germany

16.2. France

16.3. Italy

16.4. Spain

16.5. United Kingdom

17 Japan

18 Market Drivers

19 Market Barriers

20 Appendix

21 DelveInsight Capabilities

22 Disclaimer

23 About DelveInsight

