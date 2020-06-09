Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is common, especially among the elderly who are above or equal to 65.

2. The highest Acute Kidney Injury incident cases were recorded in the United States that was 895,078 in 2017.

3. Stage I AKI occurred with the highest frequency and stage 3 AKI occurred with the lowest frequency in the 16–25-year old age group.

Key benefits of the report

1. Acute Kidney Injury market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Acute Kidney Injury epidemiology and Acute Kidney Injury market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Acute Kidney Injury market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Acute Kidney Injury market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Acute Kidney Injury market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Kidney Injury market.

“Acute Kidney Injury market size in the 7 MM was observed to be USD 4,082.95 Billion in 2017.”

Acute Kidney Injury is an abrupt episode of kidney failure or kidney damage, which occurs within a few hours or a few days. Acute Kidney Injury leads to a build-up of waste products in the blood and makes it difficult for the kidneys to maintain the correct balance of fluid in the body.

Acute Kidney Injury is common and is related to poor outcomes, comprising increased mortality, higher risk of chronic kidney disease, and prolonged hospital lengths of stay.

Currently, there are no targeted pharmacotherapies approved for Acute Kidney Injury treatment. At present, the therapeutic Acute Kidney Injury market size in the United States is mainly accounted by use of Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) and off-label drugs which include various classes such as ACE inhibitors, Angiotensin II-Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Diuretics and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

Initially, maintenance of volume homeostasis and correction of biochemical abnormalities remain the primary goals of Acute Kidney Injury treatment and may include the following measures: correction of fluid overload with furosemide, correction of severe acidosis with bicarbonate administration, correction of hyperkalemia and correction of hematologic abnormalities (e.g., anaemia, uremic platelet dysfunction) with measures such as transfusions and administration of desmopressin or estrogens.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Acute Kidney Injury treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ANG-3777 (BB3)

2. QPI1002

3. ASP1128

4. MB-102

5. Ruconest (Conestat alfa)

6. recAP

7. bRESCAP

8. Reltecimod

9. EA-230

10. Simdax (Levosimendan)

And many others

The key players in Acute Kidney Injury market are:

1. Angion Biomedica

2. Quark Pharmaceutical

3. Astellas Pharma

4. MediBeacon

5. PharmingTechnologies

6. AM Pharma

7. Alloksys

8. Atox Bio

9. Exponential Biotherapies

10. Orion Pharma

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. The Report contains

3. Acute Kidney Injury Market Overview at a Glance

4. Acute Kidney Injury Disease Background and Overview

5. Acute Kidney Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. United States

7. EU5

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. United Kingdom

8. Japan

9. Acute Kidney Injury Treatment and Prevention

10. Unmet Needs

11. Key Cross Competiton- Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Kidney Injury Emerging Therapies

12.1. EA-230: Exponential Biotherapies

12.2. bRESCAP: Alloksys

12.3. ANG-3777 (BB3) : Angion Biomedica

12.4. QPI-1002: Quark Pharmaceuticals

12.5. recAP: AM Pharma

12.6. Reltecimod: AtoxBio

12.7. ASP1128: Astellas Pharma

12.8. Ruconest (Conestat alfa): Pharming Technologies

12.9. MB-102: MediBeacon

12.10. Levosimendan (Simdax): Orion Pharma

13. Acute Kidney Injury 7 Major Market Analysis

14. United States Market Outlook

15. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

15.1. Germany Market Size

15.2. France Market Size

15.3. Italy Market Size

15.4. Spain Market Size

15.5. United Kingdom Market Size

16. Japan: Market Outlook

17. Trends in the Cost of Therapies in Acute Kidney Injury

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

