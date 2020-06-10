Augmenting Demand for Immunoproteins Reagents and Assay Kits to Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During the Crisis Period of COVID 19

Immunoproteins are the blood proteins which plays an important role in the functioning of the immune system. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer, infectious diseases, obesity, cardiovascular disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes has led to the growth of immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market. Increasing mortality rate as a result of these chronic diseases has increased the demand for an urgent need for rapid diagnosis which in turn as propelled the growth of immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market. Based on the estimates by the various studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and AIDS/ HIV cause approximately half of the deaths, globally. Based on the statistics by the National Cancer Institute stated that in the U.S., more than 1 million new cancer cases have registered in 2016. This number is growing rapidly each year and is expected to cause more than 5 million deaths due to cancer in the forecast years. Immunoproteins reagents and assay kits have evidenced to be highly effective in the detection of chronic disorders. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market.

Advancement in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits technologies have led in rapid diagnosis of chronic disorders. The introduction of chemiluminescence assays is one of the advanced technological development in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market. Tests performed by using chemiluminescence assay technology need less than 30 to 45 minutes of processing time. Moreover, Advancement in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits technologies coupled with the development of the laboratory technologies has led to the introduction of a wide variety of immunoproteins reagents and assay kits products. This factor hugely impacted the growth of immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market and is expected to show the same trend in the forecast period.

The global market for immunoproteins reagents and assay kits segmented on product type, application, end user, and geography.

Immunoproteins Reagents and Assay Kits Segmentation by Product Type Immunoproteins Reagents Immunoproteins Assays and Kits

Immunoproteins Reagents and Assay Kits Segmentation by Application Infectious Disease Oncology Autoimmune Disease Allergy Endocrinology Disorders Others

Immunoproteins Reagents and Assay Kits Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Others



Immunoproteins reagents and assay kits have shown prominent growth in the immunoprotein diagnostic testing market. Immunoproteins reagents and assay kits are expected to show high revenue growth for the global immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market over the forecast years. Rising research and development activities and government initiatives have boosted the clinical practices in developed as well as in developing regions. An increasing prevalence rate of chronic disorders coupled with accurate and rapid detection of these chronic disorders has boosted the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market. This increasing prevalence rate is likely to create significant growth opportunities for the manufacturer to grow in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market in the coming years.

The North America immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market is estimated to show high market growth and is likely to be a prominent market owing to progressive clinical infrastructure and high research and development activities in the region. Europe immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market is expected to be the second most lucrative market for immunoproteins reagents and assay kits due to the presence of funds and advanced resources. The immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to show high market growth over the forecast years due to a presence of high market opportunity in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market. Moreover, the presence of a large number of the underserved population might fuel the growth of the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market in the region.

Some of the key players in the immunoproteins reagents and assay kits market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., bioMérieux SA, DiaSorin S.p.A, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Enzo Biochem, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Abcam Plc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and others.