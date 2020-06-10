Coronavirus Business Impact: Antiretroviral Drugs Market Report 2020-2023| Industry Trends And Analysis

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of antiretroviral market. The report analyses the Antiretroviral Market By Drug Type (Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others). The report analyses the antiretroviral market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Africa) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023. This report also includes drug sales forecast for some antiretroviral drugs.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Antiretroviral Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Africa), Drug Forecast (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, the antiretroviral market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.70% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, Antiretroviral drugs market has been witnessing growth on account of several driving factors including growing prevalence of HIV AIDS, growing antiretroviral treatment coverage rate, and increase in availability of novel drugs with better efficacy. Moreover, factors such as growing medical spending, favorable steps by government of various countries, decreased cost of treatment, improved diagnosis rate, and rise in the favorable programs to provide diagnosis and treatment facilities to the unmet patient population has been driving the market growth of antiretroviral drugs. In addition, increasing uptake of INSTI based regimens, increasing awareness regarding HIV care and treatment procedures, new drug launches, and improved R&D pipeline are anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecasted period. However, growing portfolio of generic antiretroviral drugs is expected impact the overall market growth.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type. By drug type, the multi-class drug combinations are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market, especially Gilead Sciences product Biktarvy and ViiV Healthcare product Triumeq are expected to give more traction to the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global antiretroviral market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to high ART coverage rate and more emphasis towards prescribed branded drugs.

The report titled “Global Antiretroviral Market: Analysis By Drug Type (Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Africa), Drug Forecast (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of antiretroviral drugs market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the antiretroviral market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe along with drug sales forecast analysis.

Scope of the Report

Global Antiretroviral Drugs Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antiretroviral Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others.

• Drug Sales Forecast:

o Multi-Class Drugs Combination: Juluca®, Triumeq®, Genvoya®, Odefsey®, Stribild®, Biktarvy®.

o Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors: Epzicom®/ Kivexa®.

o Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors: Edurant®.

o Protease Inhibitors: PREZISTA ® /PREZCOBIX® /REZOLSTA ®.

o Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors: Tivicay®, Isentress/Isentress HD®.

o CCR5 Inhibitor: Selzentry®/ Celsentri®.

Regional Antiretroviral Drugs Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antiretroviral Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others.

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Africa (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Antiretroviral Drugs Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Drug Type – Multi-Class Drugs Combination Drugs, NRTI, NNRTI, Protease Inhibitors, and Others.

Other Report Highlights

• Product Sales Forecast.

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• Porter Five Forces Analysis.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Gilead Sciences Inc., ViiV Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Cipla, Mylan.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

