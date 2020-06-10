Fast Paced Growth in End use Adoption after COVID 19 pandemic to Propel Protein Electrophoresis Market Revenue Growth

Protein electrophoresis is a fundamental research process to evaluate the contents of a protein based on their molecular weight and charge. Protein electrophoresis is also known as Serum protein electrophoresis (SPEP) as this test is widely used to measure specific proteins in the blood to help identify some diseases. Protein electrophoresis separates protein in the blood based on their electrical charge. The protein electrophoresis test is also used to help diagnose and monitor a wide variety of conditions such as Liver diseases, thyroid problems, anemia and certain autoimmune diseases.

The growth of the global protein electrophoresis market is highly driven by increase in the incidences of chronic disease such as cancer. Protein electrophoresis test is used to find abnormal substances called M proteins whose existence is an indication of presence of myeloma or multiple myeloma cancer and this has increased protein electrophoresis test demand in diagnostics market. Prevalence of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases are increasing rapidly across the globe due to aging population, unhealthy food habits, and rising obesity. For instance, cardiovascular diseases alone accounts for 17.3 million deaths each year, which is more than the deaths caused due to cancer, according to the American Heart Association. Such factors has increased the demand for diagnostic tests like protein electrophoresis. Protein electrophoresis is profoundly used in research laboratories. Growth in clinical, forensic, and research laboratories is another factor that impels the usage of protein electrophoresis, thus increasing its demand in the market.

The global protein electrophoresis market is segmented on the basis of technique, gel, application, end-user and region.

By technique, the global protein electrophoresis market is segmented as:

SDS-PAGE

Native PAGE

1-D PAGE

2-D PAGE

By gel, the global protein electrophoresis market is segmented as:

Agarose Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis

By application, the global protein electrophoresis market is segmented as:

Research

Diagnostics

Quality control & Process validation

By end-user, the global protein electrophoresis market is segmented as:

Hospitals & Diagnostics

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other end users (Forensic Laboratories and Food Safety)

The global protein electrophoresis market is predicted to experience constant growth over the forecast period because of the increasing number of research studies conducted. Also, increasing investments by the government and healthcare companies to present better diagnostics test available for the patients is likely to increase the demand for the protein electrophoresis in the market. The growing number of patients troubled with conditions affecting plasma cells is also anticipated to propel the growth of protein electrophoresis market.

Due to the escalating number of research facilities, hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies the global protein electrophoresis market is overshadowed by North America and is expected to witness a sea change in growth during the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to be the second most profitable region in the global protein electrophoresis market owing to rising establishments of advanced medical units and growth in researches conducted. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to encounter fast growth in the protein electrophoresis market and this is attributed to an increasing number of academic institutions and research facilities in this region. However, the Middle East and Africa are anticipated to account for being the least profitable market for protein electrophoresis due to lack of availability diagnostic centres and healthcare facilities.

The key players participating across the value chain of global protein electrophoresis market are: Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Bioptic Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd. and others.