Global Market for Cosmetic Active Ingredient to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities After the COVID 19 Lockdown Ends

Cosmetic active ingredient is ingredient that is used in cosmetics which helps to provide better skin texture, improved physical appearance, and physical well-being. Active ingredient is considered as the marketing term that is believed by individuals to show some positive effect which are boosting the growth of Cosmetic active ingredient market. For instance, it is believed by most of the people that Vitamin C is the common active ingredient that helps in skin whitening or suppose treating of acne is done by active ingredient called salicylic acid used for cleansing the acne. Moreover, Owing to rise in population, change in lifestyle of the people coupled with innovation in beautification treatments, and among others are some of the factors that positively influencing the Cosmetic active ingredient market growth during the forecast period. For instance, owing to individual’s lifestyle being hectic due to urbanization consumers prefer to use single multifunctional product instead of using different products which consists of active ingredients that help in quick apparel results which further tend to attract more customers by influencing Cosmetic active ingredient market growth. Therefore, Cosmetic products are in high demand globally, due to major focus of individual towards physical appearance which is influencing the Cosmetic active ingredient growth of market.

Research and development activities coupled with various innovative cosmetic beautification are the major factors driving the Cosmetic active ingredient market growth in the near future. For instance, skin tightening, skin whitening, anti-aging, and among others. Moreover, the growing demand for youth centric products have influenced the growth of cosmetic active ingredient market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand of male specific products and demand for innovative skin and hair treatment are triggering the Cosmetic active ingredient market growth. Additionally, treatments such as cool sculpting with higher sophistication of defined molecules with more accurate mechanisms of ingredients are expected to create lucrative opportunities for growth of cosmetic active ingredient market during the forecast period. Furthermore, some of the cosmetics containing active ingredients used in skin treatment that are boosting the Cosmetic active ingredient market growth. For instance, In case of Anti- aging: some of the SPF-boosting ingredients which include zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C), for treatment of Acne: vitamin A/retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid .However, lack of availability of high cost raw materials, and technology, lack of trained manpower, lack of supportive infrastructure, high preference towards organic cosmetics and among others ae some of the factors hampering the Cosmetic active ingredient market growth.

The cosmetic active ingredient market is segmented based on functionality, application, type, end user and region.

On the basis of functionality, the cosmetic active ingredient market segmented into

Conditioning agents

UV filters

Anti-aging agents

Skin lighting agents

Hair –repair agents

Nourishing agents

Rejuvenating and smoothing agents

On the basis of application, the cosmetic active ingredient market segmented into

Skin

Hair

On the basis of type, the cosmetic active ingredient market segmented into

Non- prescription active drug

Functional ingredients

On the basis of End User, the cosmetic active ingredient market segmented into

Research and Academic institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Globally cosmetic active ingredient market is expected to experience steady growth in near future. Owing to increase wide application in both skin and hair. By functionality, Anti-aging segment is expected dominate the cosmetic active ingredient market. Followed by conditioning agents to be considered as second largest segment in the cosmetic active ingredient market. By application, skin segment is dominating segment positively influencing the cosmetic active ingredient market. By type, functional ingredient segment is fastest growing segment of cosmetic active ingredient market in near future.

Geographically, the cosmetic active ingredient market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa. Europe is dominating the market owing to increase in awareness of beautification, wide availability of cosmetic products availability. North America considered as second largest contributor of cosmetic active ingredient market owing into increase in availability of supportive infrastructure, availability of high cost raw materials. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is considered as fastest growing market of cosmetic ingredient market due to rise in population, and improvement in per capita income spending.

The key participants operating in the cosmetic active ingredient market are: AkzoNobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, and Seppic SA, BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Dow Chemical Co., Ashland Inc., Rhodia, DuPont Tata & Lyle Bio Products, and among others .