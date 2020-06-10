Global Structural Heart Imaging Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate Post COVID 19

Structural heart imaging utilizes special technique to screen the heart at a molecular level. In cardiology practices, high resolution cameras and MRI with high tesla capacity are used to carry out structural heart imaging. Structural heart imaging is an imagining technique incorporating use of reflection of light to generate the image of the interior part undertaken for imagining. The structural heart imaging produces 2 dimensional cross- section interpretation. As the infrared light source used in Structural heart imaging handles at very high bandwidths resulting in more clear results from the procedure. A Structural heart imaging primarily assist in the operative procedures as the pathways for insertion and locating the blockage. The Structural heart imaging facilitate clearer and accurate diagnosis of the conditions. The minimized risk of interference in surrounding of the heart is achieved through the use of imaging techniques utilizing radiation rays passing through the heart while performing Structural heart imaging. A sharp trend in utilization of mainstream structural heart imaging for diagnosis and treatment migration to utilization of high capacity magnetic resonance imaging has been observed for the treatment of heart diseases and conditions.

The emerging demand for structural heart imaging is largely arising from the increased awareness of the people towards cardiac care. The major factor driving the growth of structural heart imaging market is increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease owning to incidence of high blood pressure and smoking and growing burden of structural heart disease. As per american heart association cardiovascular disease registers approximately 15-22 % of mortality cases Of which about 30% to 45% of people are affected with coronary heart disease causing high mortality rates. The continuously growing incidence structural heart disease fuels the demand for structural heart imaging market. Moreover, the growing application of angiograms in generalized imagining technique also increases the likelihoods for adopting Structural heart imaging techniques consequently increasing demand for Structural heart imaging. The increasing research and clinical trials in Structural heart imaging techniques is further capitalizing on interest of investors and entrepreneurs to develop new devices and techniques, fueling the demand for advanced Structural heart imaging techniques. The improved structural heart imaging provide prevailing and futuristic tools for the cardiac care industry. The continuous growing medical care technologies and innovations is the key factor in early detection of structural heart disorders. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for devices used in Structural heart imaging coupled with limited awareness about cardiac specific structural imaging is estimated to restrain growth of the Structural heart imaging market.

The global Structural heart imaging market is segmented on the basis of Devices type, Application, End Users, and Geography:

Structural heart imaging market Segmentation by Devices Type Echocardiogram Angiogram X-ray CT MRI

Structural heart imaging market Segmentation by Application Diagnosis Surgery

Structural heart imaging market Segmentation by End User Hospital Specialty Clinics Cath labs Ambulatory surgical centers Diagnostic centers



The global Structural heart imaging market is significantly consolidate due to presence of large key players in the market. The significant competitive strength in the volatile landscape of the global structural heart imaging market is anticipated to offer opportunity for devices based R&D activity, substantially driving structural heart imaging market growth. The key manufacturers of the structural heart imaging are highly targeted on the technical education and training session for the end users to improve consumer outcomes. Furthermore, the adoptions of advanced structural heart imaging devices is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the structural heart imaging market. Growing demand of advanced diagnostic and imaging technique for disease conditions is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunity for Structural heart imaging market. Particularly, Procedure Planning with Structural heart imaging is projected to aid capturing higher share in Structural heart imaging market. The growing FDA approvals in Structural heart imaging devices. Such as Novarad’s OpenSight, in 2018 offered a breakthrough in Structural heart imaging sparked competition in the Structural heart imaging market the new FDA approvals Is anticipated to propel the demand for Structural heart imaging. Subsquentelly driving the growth of the market.

Geographically, global Structural heart imaging market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is prominent region in Structural heart imaging Market. Advancement in cardiac care facilities, higher adoption to lifestyle changes, increase awareness about structural disease, increase in preventative care and favorable government policies have improved the regulatory scenario for structural heart imaging devices in north america. Additionally in Asia pacific region considerably higher market growth rate is expected due to constantly rising population and higher incidence of heart abnormality. Relatively affecting the Structural heart imaging market.

Some of the major key players competing in the global Structural heart imaging Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, Inc., CardioComm Solutions Inc., HeartSciences, Pie Medical Imaging, Toshiba Corporation.,TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation. among others.