Mobile User Authentication Market 2020-2025 by Size, Share Growing Rapidly With Emerging Trends, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast

Global Mobile User Authentication Market Research Report: by Component (Solutions, Services), by Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Media and Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Synopsis

The Global Mobile User Authentication Market is estimated to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period of 2019–2024.Mobile user authentication is defined as a process for identifying a user with the help of a mobile phone or any other authentication methods for more secure access to data. This process also authenticates, validates, and verifies with factors such as geographical positioning, co-ordinates, biometrics, and timestamps. One of the major factors driving the mobile user authentication market is increasing data generation due to the growing market for digitalization and virtualization. Additionally, due to digitalization, there has been an improvement in the operational functionality of enterprises as data can be shared easily from one point to another without any difficulty.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

However, security concerns associated with it, such as cyberattacks, and data breaches are subject to affect the enterprises. Therefore, to make data more secure, which includes confidential data, contracts information, and research & development information, the companies and enterprises are shifting towards mobile user authentication. Additionally, other factors such as the rising trends of online data sharing and BYOD, and the increasing traction among enterprises are propelling the demand for mobile user authentication to secure data from fraudulent activities, and other vulnerabilities. Increasing cloud adoption globally is also contributing to data sharing, making it easy for companies, organizations, industries, and individuals.

Segmentation

The global mobile user authentication market is segmented based on component, organization size, end-user and regionBased on component, global mobile user authentication market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment has been further segmented as one-time passwords, biometric authentication, QR code validation and others.The global mobile user authentication market, by organization size, has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.By end user, the global mobile user authentication market has been segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, government, media and entertainment, and others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Global Mobile User Authentication, 2018–2024 (USD Billion)

Regional Analysis

The global mobile user authentication market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. The geographical analysis of the global mobile user authentication has been conducted for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (the Middle East and Africa and South America).

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to the presence of various key vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SecureAuth Corporation, and TeleSign Corporation. These companies are offering the solutions and services for various industries for securing the data with the help of the mobile user authentication software. Moreover, the increasing adoption of BYOD and the rising threat of high-profile cyber-attacks among various business enterprises are the major factors driving the market.

Europe holds the second-largest position in terms of market share in the global mobile user authentication market due to the key players such as Swivel Secure Ltd and Gemalto NV providing solutions to organizations and individuals. Additionally, the rising usage of mobile devices across industry verticals such as BFSI, media and entertainment, and the government sector. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to increasing population and increasing awareness among the users in the region which is contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global mobile user authentication market as Swivel Secure Ltd (UK), Microsoft Corporation (US), CA Technologies Inc. (US), EMC Corporation (US), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Symantec Corporation (US), Vasco Data Security International Inc. (US), Authentify Inc. (US), Entrust Datacard Corporation (US), SecureAuth Corporation (US), SecurEnvoy PLC (UK), and TeleSign Corporation(US), among others.

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Intended Audience

BFSI

Application Developers

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Instant Messaging Vendors

Security Solution Providers

