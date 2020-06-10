Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population in the 7MM is expected to rise to 3,284,084 in 2030, during the study period [2017–2030].
2. The highest diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease prevalent population was in the United States.
3. Males are more prominent for developing Parkinson’s Disease in comparison to female.
4. Primary Parkinsonism or Idiopathic Parkinson’s cases are prominent in comparison to Secondary or atypical parkinsonism.
Key benefits of the report
1. Parkinson’s Disease market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Parkinson’s Disease epidemiology and Parkinson’s Disease market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Parkinson’s Disease market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Parkinson’s Disease market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Parkinson’s Disease market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Parkinson’s Disease market.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Parkinson’s Disease treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Apomorphine Infusion
2. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa
3. APL–130277
4. P2B001
5. IPX203
6. LY03003
7. ABBV-951
And many others
The key players in Parkinson’s Disease market are:
1. US WorldMeds LLC
2. Intec Pharma
3. Sunovion Pharma
4. Pharma Two B Ltd
5. Impax Laboratories
6. Luye Pharma
7. AbbVie
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Parkinson’s Disease Market Overview at a Glance
3. Parkinson’s Disease Background and Overview
4. Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Country Wise Parkinson’s Disease Epidemiology
5.1. United States Epidemiology
5.2. EU-5 Epidemiology
5.2.1. Germany
5.2.2. France
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. United Kingdom
5.3. Japan Epidemiology
6. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Management
7. Unmet Needs
8. Parkinson’s Disease Marketed Drugs
8.1. Key Cross of Marketed Drugs
8.2. Profiles of Some of the Marketed Drugs
8.3. Istradefylline (KW6002): Kyowa Kirin
8.4. Opicapone: BIAL
8.5. Gocovri: Adamas Pharmaceuticals
8.6. Xadago: Zambon SpA
8.7. Osmolex ER: Osmotica Pharmaceutical
8.8. Duopa (Duodopa, ABT-SLV187): AbbVie
8.9. Rytary: Impax Laboratories
8.10. Inbrija: Acorda Therapeutics
8.11. Nuplazid: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
9. Parkinson’s Disease Emerging Drugs
9.1. Key Cross of Emerging Drugs
9.2. Apomorphine Infusion: US WorldMeds LLC
9.3. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa: Intec Pharma
9.4. APL–130277: Sunovion Pharma
9.5. P2B001: Pharma Two B Ltd.
9.6. IPX203: Impax Laboratories
9.7. LY03003: Luye Pharma
9.8. ABBV-951: AbbVie
9.9. NTCELL Implantation: Living Cell Technologies
9.10. Nilotinib: Novartis
9.11. Solriamfetol (JZP-110): Jazz Pharmaceuticals
9.11.1. Product Description
9.11.2. Other Developmental Activities
9.11.3. Clinical Development
9.12. VY-AADC: Neurocrine Biosciences/Voyager Therapeutics
9.13. OXB-102 (AXO-Lenti-PD): Axovant Sciences
9.14. ND0612: NeuroDerm
9.15. ITI-214: Intracellular Therapies
9.16. IRL752: Integrative Research Laboratories AB (IRLAB)
10. Parkinson’s Disease 7 Major Market Analysis
11. Market Outlook: The United States
11.1. United States Market Size
11.2. Market Outlook: Europe
11.2.1. Germany
11.2.2. France
11.2.3. Italy
11.2.4. Spain
11.2.5. United Kingdom
11.3. Market Outlook: Japan
12. Market Drivers
13. Market Barriers
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Appendix
