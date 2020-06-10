Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insights, 2020

“Parkinson’s Disease Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Parkinson’s Disease market. A detailed picture of the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Parkinson’s Disease treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Parkinson’s Disease commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Parkinson’s Disease pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.

Some pharmaceutical and biotech companies like Prevail Therapeutics, Axovant Gene Therapies, Neurocrine Biosciences/Voyager Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics, and others are researching new therapies that target other aspects of pathology, namely genetic mutations, and Lewy bodies (a hallmark feature of Parkinson’s disease).

Apart from these, other small molecule that are under development and expected to enter the market includes Istradefylline (Kyowa Kirin), Opicapone (Neurocrine Biosciences), P2B001 (Pharma Two B Ltd), LY03003 (Luye Pharma), ABBV-951 (AbbVie), APL-130277 (Sunovion Pharma), Accordion Pill (Intec Pharma), Apomorphine infusion (US WorldMeds LLC), IPX203 (Impax Laboratories), IRL752 (Integrative Research Laboratories AB), ND0612 (NeuroDerm), ITI-214 (Intra-Cellular Therapies), Nilotinib (Novartis), etc. The expected launch of these therapies during the forecasted period are expected to impact the market size of Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in the upcoming years.

Neurocrine Biosciences is developing a new gene therapy VY-AADC, which is currently being evaluated in patients who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease for at least 4 years, are not responding adequately to oral medications, and have at least 3 hours of “off” time during the day, as measured by a validated self-reported patient diary. It is developed by Neurocrine Biosciences and Voyager Therapeutics as part of strategic collaboration.

Istradefylline (Nouriast) is a selective agonist at the A2A receptor that is administered orally. It reduces dyskinesia resulting from long-term treatment with classical anti-parkinson drugs such as levodopa. The drug is already approved in Japan in 2013, and the company has filed a new drug application for its approval in the US.

Opicapone (Ongentys) is a new long-acting, peripherally selective, once- daily catechol-O-methyl transferase inhibitor. Opicapone is licensed in Europe for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Neurocrine has filed an application for its approval in the US.

P2B001 is a low-dose, sustained release combination of pramipexole and resagiline. This new approach takes advantage of the well-known therapeutic effects and good safety profile of both Parkinson’s drugs and combines it with Pharma Two B’s proprietary sustained-release formulation. The company believes that P2B001 has the potential to become a leading therapy for early stage PD and claims that once approved, it is expected to provide early-stage Parkinson’s patients with effective treatment with an improved safety profile.

Scope of the Report

The Parkinson’s Disease report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the productsby development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Parkinson’s Disease across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Parkinson's Disease therapeutic productswith key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Parkinson's Disease research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Parkinson's Disease .

Report highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease .

In the coming years, the Parkinson's Disease market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Parkinson's Disease R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Parkinson's Disease treatment market. Several potential therapies for Parkinson's Disease are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Parkinson's Disease market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease ) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of contents

Report Introduction Parkinson’s Disease

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

Parkinson’s Disease Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Guidelines

Parkinson’s Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Parkinson’s Disease companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Parkinson’s Disease Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Parkinson’s Disease Acquisition Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

Parkinson’s Disease Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Parkinson’s Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Parkinson’s Disease Discontinued Products Parkinson’s Disease Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

Parkinson’s Disease Key Companies Parkinson’s Disease Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

Parkinson’s Disease Unmet Needs Parkinson’s Disease Future Perspectives Parkinson’s Disease Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

