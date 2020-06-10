Power Transformer Remote Monitoring And Diagnostic Market Rising Trends, Technology and Business Outlook 2020 to 2023

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Power transformer remote monitoring and diagnostic market.

The Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring & Diagnostic Market has been analysed By Type (Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions), By Service (Oil & Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Others),

By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, Middle East, Africa) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Global Power transformer remote monitoring and diagnostic market is expected to grow owing to the increase in the power supply demand, government regulations and initiatives targeting the monitoring and control of the transmission networks. Power generation capacity is rising globally to meet the increasing demand of growing population and emerging industrialization in various parts of the world. This rapid growth in power sector has led to large number of installations of power plants which is propelling the market.

“Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market: Analysis By Type (Hardware solutions, Software Solutions), By Service (Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, MEA)”, Global market by value is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of over 8.83% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing urbanization and major initiatives taken by the governments in developing countries for the development of power sector.

Leading transformer manufacturing companies are developing more reliable and long-lasting solution services which are more relying on the latest technology. The demand is growing from major developing countries for the installation of power plants under power projects.

The report titled “Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market: Analysis By Type (Hardware solutions, Software Solutions), By Service (Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, Others), By Region,

By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) –

By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC, MEA)’ has covered and analysed the potential of global Power transformer remote monitoring and diagnostic market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic market (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Global Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Hardware Solution, Software Solution

• By Services – Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, others

Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Hardware Solution, Software Solution

• By Services – Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, others

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Power Transformer Remote Monitoring and Diagnostic Market (Value) – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Type – Hardware Solution, Software Solution

• By Services– Oil and Gas Monitoring, Bushing Monitoring, others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Siemens AG, Qualitrol Corp, Camlin Power Inc, BPL Global LLC, ABB, Wilson Transformer Company, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, Honeywell International, Advanced Power Technologies, Eaton Corporation

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Product Overview

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Benchmarking

6.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

6.3 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Market Share of Global Players

