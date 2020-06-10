Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight launched a new report on Uveitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Uveitis prevalent cases in the US were observed to be 357,791 in 2017.

2. There were 28,111 diagnosed cases of infectious uveitis, and 293,901 cases of non-infectious uveitis in the United States.

3. There were total 163,260 female and 158,752 male cases of Uveitis in 2017 in the United States.

Key benefits of the report

1. Uveitis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Uveitis epidemiology and Uveitis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Uveitis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Uveitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Uveitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Uveitis market.

Request for sample pages



The therapeutic Uveitis market in the seven major markets was USD 1,045.9 million in 2017. The United States reports having the highest market size of Uveitis, in comparison to the other 7 Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size while Spain had the smallest market size of Uveitis in 2017.

Amongst the therapeutic class, the Corticosteroids are believed to hold the highest patient share [%] amongst the other therapeutic options available for the Uveitis treatment.

Uveitis has been demonstrated to cause less than 50% of cases of legal blindness in the United States and the European Union and up to 25% of cases of legal blindness in developing countries. Several drugs are available for the management of noninfectious Uveitis including corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, and more recently, biologics.

The use of corticosteroids is recommended as first-line therapy for patients with active Uveitis. However, long-term corticosteroid treatment can cause severe systemic and ocular side effects, such as hypertension, diabetes, cataract, and glaucoma. In Uveitis, corticosteroids can be used topically, particularly, intraocularly, or systemically. Local corticosteroids have an efficacy mainly on anterior Uveitis, with reduced efficacy on the posterior segment of the eye. Corticosteroids are associated with multiple ocular complications, such as ocular hypertension in steroid responder patients.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Uveitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ADX-102

2. Sirolimus

And many others

The key players in Uveitis market are:

1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

2. Santen

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insight

2. Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Uveitis Disease Background and Overview

4. Uveitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. United States-Epidemiology of Uveitis

5.7. Diagnosed Prevalence of Non-infectious Uveitis (NIU) by Anatomical Location

6. EU-5 Epidemiology of Uveitis

6.1. Germany

6.2. France

6.3. Italy

6.4. Spain

6.5. United Kingdom

7. Japan

8. Uveitis Treatment

9. Unmet Needs

10. Uveitis Marketed Drugs

10.2. Durezol: Sirion Therapeutics

10.3. Triesence: Novartis

10.4. Retisert: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

10.5. Ozurdex: Allergan plc

10.6. Humira: AbbVie Inc.

10.7. Yutiq: Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

10.8. Tobradex: Alcon Laboratories

10.9. Acthar: Mallinckrodt

10.10. Iluvien: Alimera Sciences

11. Uveitis Emerging Drugs Analysis

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. ADX-102: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

11.3. Sirolimus: Santen

11.3.6. Product Profile

11.4. EGP-437: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

11.5. Suprachoroidal CLS-TA: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

11.6. Sarilumab: Sanofi Aventis

12. Uveitis 7 Major Market Analysis

13. United States: Market Outlook

14. EU5: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany Market Size

14.2. France Market Size

14.3. Italy Market Size

14.4. Spain Market Size

14.5. United Kingdom Market Size

15. Japan: Market Outlook

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Uveitis Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us:

[email protected]

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight